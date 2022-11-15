Grammys: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jamie Foxx, Mel Brooks, Viola Davis, Questlove Among Audio, Narration & Storytelling Nominees

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jamie Foxx, Mel Brooks, Viola Davis and Questlove have received nominations for the Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording at the 65th Grammy Awards, which were announced this morning.

Previously known as the Best Spoken Word Album from 1998 to 2022, the award was retitled this year. It previously encompassed the best spoken word album as well as poetry, audio books and storytelling. The Recording Academy distinguished Poetry Album nominees this with the new Best Spoken Word Poetry Album category, with Malcolm-Jamal Warner and Amanda Gorman among the nominees.

Foxx is nominated in the Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording category for his parenting memoir, Act Like You Got Some Common Sense, Brooks for his memoir All About Me: My Remarkable Life In Show Business By Mel Brooks; Miranda for Aristotle and Dante Dive Into the Waters of the World, the sequel to the beloved Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe; Davis for her memoir Finding Me and Questlove for Music Is History, in which the musician examines pivotal songs from each of the last 50 years.

RELATED: Broadway Rebounds In Grammy Nominations: First Time In Years For Clean Sweep In Musical Theater Category

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album nominees are: Black Men Are Precious, Ethelbert Miller; Call Us What We Carry: Poems, Amanda Gorman; Hiding In Plain View, Malcolm-Jamal Warner; The Poet Who Sat By The Door, J. Ivy and You Will Be Someone’s Ancestor. Act Accordingly, Amir Sulaiman.

Beyoncé leads the field with nine nominations for the 65th annual Grammy Awards, which air live on CBS on Sunday, February 5 from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

RELATED: More Grammy Nominations Coverage