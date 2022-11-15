Grammy Nominations: Beyoncé Leads Field & Ties For Most-Nommed Artist Ever – Full List

Beyoncé leads the field with nine nominations for the 65th annual Grammy Awards, which were revealed today. The singer’s, who is up for Album, Record and Song of the year, scored her 88th career nom, tying her with spouse Jay-Z as the most-nominated act of all time.

Kewndrick Lamar is next with eight noms, with Adele and Brandi Carlile tied for third with seven apiece. Mary J. Blige, DJ Khaled, Future, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Randy Merrill and budding movie star Harry Styles are next with six each.

See the full list of nominees below.

The marquee Album of the Year category is stacked with stars, including one from decades gone by: the revived ABBA’s Voyage will go up against Adele’s 30, Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti, Beyoncé’s Renaissance, Blige’s Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe), Coldplay’s Music of the Sleepers, Carlile’s In These Silent Days, Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Lizzo’s Special and Styles’ Harry Styles.

ABBA’s comeback disc also spawned a Record of the Year nom for “Don’t Shut Me Down.” The Swedes will vie against “Easy On Me” (Adele) “Break My Sul” (Beyoncé), “Good Morning Gorgeous” (Blige), “You and Me on The Rock” (Carlile Featuring Lucius), “Woman” (Doja Cat), “Bad Habit” (Steve Lacy), “The Heart Part 5” (Lamar), “About Damn Time” (Lizzo) and “As It Was” (Styles).

The combatants for Best New Artist are Anitta, Omar Apollo, DOMi & JD Beck, Samara Joy, Latto, Eurovision Song Contest winner Måneskin, Muni Long, Tobe Nwigwe, Molly Tuttle and Wet Leg.

“Celebrating the miracle of music is at the core of everything we do at the Recording Academy, and today we are proud and honored to celebrate music’s power to lift people up and to bring them together,” Recording Academy president and CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said in a statement. “I’m energized by this year’s slate of nominees and how each of them uses their craft to inspire us, and to remind us that music is our universal language. Each of these deserving nominees has helped to provide the world with an incredible soundtrack and is a true testament to how vibrant our entire music community truly is.”

Grammy winners Dan + Shay and Cyndi Lauper performed during the livestreamed noms announcement, playing “Tequila” and “Sally’s Pigeons,” respectively. And among those helping to reveal the list today were Jimmie Allen, Nate Burleson, Gayle King, Luis Fonsi, Ledisi, John Legend, Machine Gun Kelly, Harvey Mason Jr., Smokey Robinson and Olivia Rodrigo. Recording Academy president and CEO Harvey Mason Jr. introduced the affair.

The Trevor Noah-hosted 64th Grammy Awards ceremony was held April 3 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. It was pushed back from the original January 31 amid the surge in Covid infections from the Omicron variant and moved to Sin City from Crypto.com Arena, which was booked with NHL and NBA games. The 2022 Grammys expanded the lists of nominees to 10 for the marquee categories Record, Album and Song of the Year and Best New Artist.

The 2023 Grammys ceremony is set for Sunday, February 5, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. CBS will air it live coast-to-coast from 8-11:30 p.m. ET and 5-8:30 p.m. PT. It then will stream on-demand at Paramount+. The nontelevised Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony will be held at 12:30 p.m. PT across the street at the Microsoft Theater and will be livestreamed.

Here is the full list of nominees for the 65th annual Grammy Awards in 91 categories spanning 27 fields:

General Field

Record Of The Year

Don’t Shut Me Down

ABBA

Benny Andersson, producer; Benny Andersson & Bernard Löhr, engineers/mixers; Björn Engelmann, mastering engineer

Easy On Me

Adele

Greg Kurstin, producer; Julian Burg, Tom Elmhirst & Greg Kurstin, engineers/mixers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer

BREAK MY SOUL

Beyoncé

Beyoncé, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Jens Christian Isaksen & Christopher “Tricky” Stewart, producers; Brandon Harding, Chris McLaughlin & Stuart White, engineers/mixers; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer

Good Morning Gorgeous

Mary J. Blige

D’Mile & H.E.R., producers; Bryce Bordone, Serban Ghenea & Pat Kelly, engineers/mixers

You And Me On The Rock

Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius

Dave Cobb & Shooter Jennings, producers; Brandon Bell, Tom Elmhirst & Michael Harris, engineers/mixers; Pete Lyman, mastering engineer

Woman

Doja Cat

Crate Classics, Linden Jay, Aynzli Jones & Yeti Beats, producers; Jesse Ray Ernster & Rian Lewis, engineers/mixers; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer

Bad Habit

Steve Lacy

Steve Lacy, producer; Neal Pogue & Karl Wingate, engineers/mixers; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer

The Heart Part 5

Kendrick Lamar

Beach Noise, producer; Beach Noise, Rob Bisel, Ray Charles Brown Jr., James Hunt, Johnny Kosich, Matt Schaeffer & Johnathan Turner, engineers/mixers; Michelle Mancini, mastering engineer

About Damn Time

Lizzo

Ricky Reed & Blake Slatkin, producers; Patrick Kehrier, Bill Malina & Manny Marroquin, engineers/mixers; Michelle Mancini, mastering engineer

As It Was

Harry Styles

Tyler Johnson & Kid Harpoon, producers; Jeremy Hatcher & Spike Stent, engineers/mixers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer

Album Of The Year

Voyage

ABBA

Benny Andersson, producer; Benny Andersson & Bernard Löhr, engineers/mixers; Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus, songwriters; Björn Engelmann, mastering engineer

30

Adele

Shawn Everett, Ludwig Göransson, Inflo, Tobias Jesso, Jr., Greg Kurstin, Max Martin, Joey Pecoraro & Shellback, producers; Julian Burg, Steve Churchyard, Tom Elmhirst, Shawn Everett, Serban Ghenea, Sam Holland, Michael Ilbert, Inflo, Greg Kurstin, Riley Mackin & Lasse Mårtén, engineers/mixers; Adele Adkins, Ludwig Göransson, Dean Josiah Cover, Tobias Jesso, Jr., Greg Kurstin, Max Martin & Shellback, songwriters; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer

Un Verano Sin Ti

Bad Bunny

Rauw Alejandro, Buscabulla, Chencho Corleone, Jhay Cortez, Tony Dize, Bomba Estéreo & The Marías, featured artists; Demy & Clipz, Elikai, HAZE, La Paciencia, Cheo Legendary, MAG, MagicEnElBeat, Mora, Jota Rosa, Subelo Neo & Tainy, producers; Josh Gudwin & Roberto Rosado, engineers/mixers; Raul Alejandro Ocasio Ruiz, Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, Raquel Berrios, Joshua Conway, Mick Coogan, Orlando Javier Valle Vega, Jesus Nieves Cortes, Luis Del Valle, Marcos Masis, Gabriel Mora, Elena Rose, Liliana Margarita Saumet & Maria Zardoya, songwriters; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer

RENAISSANCE

Beyoncé

Beam, Grace Jones & Tems, featured artists; Jameil Aossey, Bah, Beam, Beyoncé, Bloodpop, Boi-1Da, Cadenza, Al Cres, Mike Dean, Honey Dijon, Kelman Duran, Harry Edwards, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Ivor Guest, Guiltybeatz, Hit-Boy, Jens Christian Isaksen, Leven Kali, Lil Ju, MeLo-X, No I.D., NovaWav, Chris Penny, P2J, Rissi, S1a0, Raphael Saadiq, Neenyo, Skrillex, Luke Solomon, Christopher “Tricky” Stewart, Jahaan Sweet, Syd, Sevn Thomas, Sol Was & Stuart White, producers; Chi Coney, Russell Graham, Guiltybeatz, Brandon Harding, Hotae Alexander Jang, Chris McLaughlin, Delroy “Phatta” Pottinger, Andrea Roberts, Steve Rusch, Jabbar Stevens & Stuart White, engineers/mixers; Denisia “@Blu June” Andrews, Danielle Balbuena, Tyshane Thompson, Kevin Marquis Bellmon, Sydney Bennett, Beyoncé, Jerel Black, Michael Tucker, Atia Boggs p/k/a Ink, Dustin Bowie, David Debrandon Brown, S. Carter, Nija Charles, Sabrina Claudio, Solomon Fagenson Cole, Brittany “@Chi_Coney” Coney, Alexander Guy Cook, Lavar Coppin, Almando Cresso, Mike Dean, Saliou Diagne, Darius Dixson, Jocelyn Donald, Jordan Douglas, Aubrey Drake Graham, Kelman Duran, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Dave Giles II, Derrick Carrington Gray, Nick Green, Larry Griffin Jr, Ronald Banful, Dave Hamelin, Aviel Calev Hirschfield, Chauncey Hollis, Jr., Ariowa Irosogie, Leven Kali, Ricky Lawson, Tizita Makuria, Julian Martrel Mason, Daniel Memmi, Cherdericka Nichols, Ernest “No I.D.” Wilson, Temilade Openiyi, Patrick Paige II From The Internet, Jimi Stephen Payton, Christopher Lawrence Penny, Michael Pollack, Richard Isong, Honey Redmond, Derek Renfroe, Andrew Richardson, Morten Ristorp, Nile Rodgers, Oliver Rodigan, Freddie Ross, Raphael Saadiq, Matthew Samuels, Sean Seaton, Skrillex, Corece Smith, Luke Francis Matthew Solomon, Jabbar Stevens, Christopher A. Stewart, Jahaan Sweet, Rupert Thomas, Jr. & Jesse Wilson, songwriters; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

Mary J. Blige

DJ Khaled, Dave East, Fabolous, Fivio Foreign, Griselda, H.E.R., Jadakiss, Moneybagg Yo, Ne-Yo, Anderson .Paak, Remy Ma & Usher, featured artists; Alissia, Tarik Azzouz, Bengineer, Blacka Din Me, Rogét Chahayed, Cool & Dre, Ben Billions, DJ Cassidy, DJ Khaled, D’Mile, Wonda, Bongo Bytheway, H.E.R., Hostile Beats, Eric Hudson, London On Da Track, Leon Michels, Nova Wav, Anderson.Paak, Sl!Mwav, Streetrunner, Swizz Beatz & J White Did It, producers; Derek Ali, Ben Chang, Luis Bordeaux, Bryce Bordone, Lauren D’Elia, Chris Galland, Serban Ghenea, Akeel Henry, Jaycen Joshua, Pat Kelly, Jhair Lazo, Shamele Mackie, Manny Marroquin, Dave Medrano, Ari Morris, Parks, Juan Peña, Ben Sedano, Kev Spencer, Julio Ulloa & Jodie Grayson Williams, engineers/mixers; Alissia Beneviste, Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Archer, Bianca Atterberry, Tarik Azzouz, Mary J. Blige, David Brewster, David Brown, Shawn Butler, Rogét Chahayed, Ant Clemons, Brittany “Chi” Coney, Kasseem Dean, Benjamin Diehl, DJ Cassidy, Jocelyn Donald, Jerry Duplessis, Uforo Ebong, Dernst Emile II, John Jackson, Adriana Flores, Gabriella Wilson, Shawn Hibbler, Charles A. Hinshaw, Jamie Hurton, Eric Hudson, Jason Phillips, Khaled Khaled, London Holmes, Andre “Dre” Christopher Lyon, Reminisce Mackie, Leon Michels, Jerome Monroe, Jr., Kim Owens, Brandon Anderson, Jeremie “Benny The Butcher” Pennick, Bryan Ponce, Demond “Conway The Machine” Price, Peter Skellern, Shaffer Smith, Nicholas Warwar, Deforrest Taylor, Tiara Thomas, Marcello “Cool” Valenzano, Alvin “Westside Gunn” Worthy, Anthony Jermaine White & Leon Youngblood, songwriters

In These Silent Days

Brandi Carlile

Lucius, featured artist; Dave Cobb & Shooter Jennings, producers; Brandon Bell, Dave Cobb, Tom Elmhirst, Michael Harris & Shooter Jennings, engineers/mixers; Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters; Pete Lyman, mastering engineer

Music Of The Spheres

Coldplay

BTS, Jacob Collier, Selena Gomez & We Are KING, featured artists; Jacob Collier, Daniel Green, Oscar Holter, Jon Hopkins, Max Martin, Metro Boomin, Kang Hyo-Won, Bill Rahko, Bart Schoudel, Rik Simpson, Paris Strother & We Are KING, producers; Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland, Will Champion, Jacob Collier, The Dream Team, Duncan Fuller, Serban Ghenea, Daniel Green, John Hanes, Jon Hopkins, Michael Ilbert, Max Martin, Bill Rahko, Bart Schoudel, Rik Simpson & Paris Strother, engineers/mixers; Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland, Denise Carite, Will Champion, Jacob Collier, Derek Dixie, Sam Falson, Stephen Fry, Daniel Green, Oscar Holter, Jon Hopkins, Jung Ho-Seok, Chris Martin, Max Martin, John Metcalfe, Leland Tyler Wayne, Bill Rahko, Kim Nam-Joon, Jesse Rogg, Davide Rossi, Rik Simpson, Amber Strother, Paris Strother, Min Yoon-Gi, Federico Vindver & Olivia Waithe, songwriters; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

Kendrick Lamar

Baby Keem, Blxst, Sam Dew, Ghostface Killah, Beth Gibbons, Kodak Black, Tanna Leone, Taylour Paige, Amanda Reifer, Sampha & Summer Walker, featured artists; The Alchemist, Baby Keem, Craig Balmoris, Beach Noise, Bekon, Boi-1da, Cardo, Dahi, DJ Khalil, The Donuts, FNZ, Frano, Sergiu Gherman, Emile Haynie, J.LBS, Mario Luciano, Tyler Mehlenbacher, OKLAMA, Rascal, Sounwave, Jahaan Sweet, Tae Beast, Duval Timothy & Pharrell Williams, producers; Derek Ali, Matt Anthony, Beach Noise, Rob Bisel, David Bishop, Troy Bourgeois, Andrew Boyd, Ray Charles Brown Jr., Derek Garcia, Chad Gordon, James Hunt, Johnny Kosich, Manny Marroquin, Erwing Olivares, Raymond J Scavo III, Matt Schaeffer, Cyrus Taghipour, Johnathan Turner & Joe Visciano, engineers/mixers; Khalil Abdul-Rahman, Hykeem Carter, Craig Balmoris, Beach Noise, Daniel Tannenbaum, Daniel Tannenbaum, Stephen Lee Bruner, Matthew Burdette, Isaac John De Boni, Sam Dew, Anthony Dixon, Victor Ekpo, Sergiu Gherman, Dennis Coles, Beth Gibbons, Frano Huett, Stuart Johnson, Bill K. Kapri, Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Daniel Krieger, Kendrick Lamar, Ronald LaTour, Mario Luciano, Daniel Alan Maman, Timothy Maxey, Tyler Mehlenbacher, Michael John Mulé, D. Natche, OKLAMA, Jason Pounds, Rascal, Amanda Reifer, Matthew Samuels, Avante Santana, Matt Schaeffer, Sampha Sisay, Mark Spears, Homer Steinweiss, Jahaan Akil Sweet, Donte Lamar Perkins, Duval Timothy, Summer Walker & Pharrell Williams, songwriters; Michelle Mancini, mastering engineer

Special

Lizzo

Benny Blanco, Quelle Chris, Daoud, Omer Fedi, ILYA, Kid Harpoon, Ian Kirkpatrick, Max Martin, Nate Mercereau, The Monsters & Strangerz, Phoelix, Ricky Reed, Mark Ronson, Blake Slatkin & Pop Wansel, producers; Benny Blanco, Bryce Bordone, Jeff Chestek, Jacob Ferguson, Serban Ghenea, Jeremy Hatcher, Andrew Hey, Sam Holland, ILYA, Stefan Johnson, Jens Jungkurth, Patrick Kehrier, Ian Kirkpatrick, Damien Lewis, Bill Malina, Manny Marroquin & Ricky Reed, engineers/mixers; Amy Allen, Daoud Anthony, Jonathan Bellion, Benjamin Levin, Thomas Brenneck, Christian Devivo, Omer Fedi, Eric Frederic, Ilya Salmanzadeh, Melissa Jefferson, Jordan K Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Kid Harpoon, Ian Kirkpatrick, Savan Kotecha, Max Martin, Nate Mercereau, Leon Michels, Nick Movshon, Michael Neil, Michael Pollack, Mark Ronson, Blake Slatkin, Peter Svensson, Gavin Chris Tennille, Theron Makiel Thomas, Andrew Wansel & Emily Warren, songwriters; Michelle Mancini, mastering engineer

Harry’s House

Harry Styles

Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon & Sammy Witte, producers; Jeremy Hatcher, Oli Jacobs, Nick Lobel, Spike Stent & Sammy Witte, engineers/mixers; Amy Allen, Tobias Jesso, Jr., Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon, Mitch Rowland, Harry Styles & Sammy Witte, songwriters; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer

Song Of The Year

abcdefu

Sara Davis, GAYLE & Dave Pittenger, songwriters (GAYLE)

About Damn Time

Melissa “Lizzo” Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin & Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters (Lizzo)

All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)

Liz Rose & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

As It Was

Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon & Harry Styles, songwriters (Harry Styles)

Bad Habit

Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters (Steve Lacy)

BREAK MY SOUL

Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant & Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters (Beyoncé)

Easy On Me

Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)

GOD DID

Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)

The Heart Part 5

Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

Just Like That

Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)

Best New Artist

Anitta

Omar Apollo

DOMi & JD Beck

Muni Long

Samara Joy

Latto

Måneskin

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Pop

Best Pop Solo Performance

For new vocal or instrumental pop recordings. Singles or Tracks only.

Easy On Me

Adele

Moscow Mule

Bad Bunny

Woman

Doja Cat

Bad Habit

Steve Lacy

About Damn Time

Lizzo

As It Was

Harry Styles

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

For new vocal or instrumental duo/group or collaborative pop recordings. Singles or Tracks only.

Don’t Shut Me Down

ABBA

Bam Bam

Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran

My Universe

Coldplay & BTS

I Like You (A Happier Song)

Post Malone & Doja Cat

Unholy

Sam Smith & Kim Petras

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Higher

Michael Bublé

When Christmas Comes Around…

Kelly Clarkson

I Dream Of Christmas (Extended)

Norah Jones

Evergreen

Pentatonix

Thank You

Diana Ross

Best Pop Vocal Album

Voyage

ABBA

30

Adele

Music Of The Spheres

Coldplay

Special

Lizzo

Harry’s House

Harry Styles

Dance/Electronic Music

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

BREAK MY SOUL

Beyoncé

Beyoncé, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Jens Christian Isaksen & Christopher “Tricky” Stewart, producers; Stuart White, mixer

Rosewood

Bonobo

Simon Green, producer; Simon Green, mixer

Don’t Forget My Love

Diplo & Miguel

Diplo & Maximilian Jaeger, producers; Luca Pretolesi, mixer

I’m Good (Blue)

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha

David Guetta & Timofey Reznikov, producers; David Guetta & Timofey Reznikov, mixers

Intimidated

KAYTRANADA Featuring H.E.R.

H.E.R. & KAYTRANADA, producers; KAYTRANADA, mixer

On My Knees

RÜFÜS DU SOL

Jason Evigan & RÜFÜS DU SOL, producers; Cassian Stewart-Kasimba, mixer

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Renaissance

Beyoncé

Fragments

Bonobo

Diplo

Diplo

The Last Goodbye

ODESZA

Surrender

RÜFÜS DU SOL

Contemporary Instrumental Music

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Between Dreaming And Joy

Jeff Coffin

Not Tight

DOMi & JD Beck

Blooz

Grant Geissman

Jacob’s Ladder

Brad Mehldau

Empire Central

Snarky Puppy

Rock

Best Rock Performance

So Happy It Hurts

Bryan Adams

Old Man

Beck

Wild Child

The Black Keys

Broken Horses

Brandi Carlile

Crawl!

Idles

Patient Number 9

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck

Holiday

Turnstile

Best Metal Performance

Call Me Little Sunshine

Ghost

We’ll Be Back

Megadeth

Kill Or Be Killed

Muse

Degradation Rules

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi

Blackout

Turnstile

Best Rock Song

Black Summer

Flea, John Frusciante, Anthony Kiedis & Chad Smith, songwriters (Red Hot Chili Peppers)

Blackout

Brady Ebert, Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory & Brendan Yates, songwriters (Turnstile)

Broken Horses

Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

Harmonia’s Dream

Robbie Bennett & Adam Granduciel, songwriters (The War On Drugs)

Patient Number 9

John Osbourne, Chad Smith, Ali Tamposi, Robert Trujillo & Andrew Wotman, songwriters (Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck)

Best Rock Album

Dropout Boogie

The Black Keys

The Boy Named If

Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Crawler

Idles

Mainstream Sellout

Machine Gun Kelly

Patient Number 9

Ozzy Osbourne

Lucifer On The Sofa

Spoon

Alternative

Best Alternative Music Performance

For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative Alternative music recordings.

There’d Better Be A Mirrorball

Arctic Monkeys

Certainty

Big Thief

King

Florence + The Machine

Chaise Longue

Wet Leg

Spitting Off The Edge Of The World

Yeah Yeah Yeahs Featuring Perfume Genius

Best Alternative Music Album

WE

Arcade Fire

Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You

Big Thief

Fossora

Björk

Wet Leg

Wet Leg

Cool It Down

Yeah Yeah Yeahs

R&B

Best R&B Performance

VIRGO’S GROOVE

Beyoncé

Here With Me

Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak

Hrs & Hrs

Muni Long

Over

Lucky Daye

Hurt Me So Good

Jazmine Sullivan

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Do 4 Love

Snoh Aalegra

Keeps On Fallin’

Babyface Featuring Ella Mai

PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA

Beyoncé

‘Round Midnight

Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan

Good Morning Gorgeous

Mary J. Blige

Best R&B Song

CUFF IT

Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Beyoncé, Mary Christine Brockert, Brittany “Chi” Coney, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Morten Ristorp, Nile Rodgers & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)

Good Morning Gorgeous

Mary J. Blige, David Brown, Dernst Emile II, Gabriella Wilson & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (Mary J. Blige)

Hrs & Hrs

Hamadi Aaabi, Dylan Graham, Priscilla Renea, Thaddis “Kuk” Harrell, Brandon John-Baptiste, Isaac Wriston & Justin Nathaniel Zim, songwriters (Muni Long)

Hurt Me So Good

Akeel Henry, Michael Holmes, Luca Mauti, Jazmine Sullivan & Elliott Trent, songwriters (Jazmine Sullivan)

Please Don’t Walk Away

PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton)

Best Progressive R&B Album

Operation Funk

Cory Henry

Gemini Rights

Steve Lacy

Drones

Terrace Martin

Starfruit

Moonchild

Red Balloon

Tank And The Bangas

Best R&B Album

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

Mary J. Blige

Breezy (Deluxe)

Chris Brown

Black Radio III

Robert Glasper

Candydrip

Lucky Daye

Watch The Sun

PJ Morton

Rap

Best Rap Performance

GOD DID

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

Vegas

Doja Cat

pushin P

Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug

F.N.F. (Let’s Go)

Hitkidd & GloRilla

The Heart Part 5

Kendrick Lamar

Best Melodic Rap Performance

BEAUTIFUL

DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA

WAIT FOR U

Future Featuring Drake & Tems

First Class

Jack Harlow

Die Hard

Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer

Big Energy (Live)

Latto

Best Rap Song

Churchill Downs

Ace G, BEDRM, Matthew Samuels, Tahrence Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Jack Harlow & Jose Velazquez, songwriters (Jack Harlow Featuring Drake)

GOD DID

Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)

The Heart Part 5

Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

pushin P

Lucas Depante, Nayvadius Wilburn, Sergio Kitchens, Wesley Tyler Glass & Jeffery Lamar Williams, songwriters (Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug)

WAIT FOR U

Tejiri Akpoghene, Floyd E. Bentley III, Jacob Canady, Isaac De Boni, Aubrey Graham, Israel Ayomide Fowobaje, Nayvadius Wilburn, Michael Mule, Oluwatoroti Oke & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Future Featuring Drake & Tems)

Best Rap Album

GOD DID

DJ Khaled

I Never Liked You

Future

Come Home The Kids Miss You

Jack Harlow

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

Kendrick Lamar

It’s Almost Dry

Pusha T

Country

Best Country Solo Performance

Heartfirst

Kelsea Ballerini

Something In The Orange

Zach Bryan

In His Arms

Miranda Lambert

Circles Around This Town

Maren Morris

Live Forever

Willie Nelson

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Wishful Drinking

Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt

Midnight Rider’s Prayer

Brothers Osborne

Outrunnin’ Your Memory

Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert

Does He Love You – Revisited

Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton

Never Wanted To Be That Girl

Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde

Going Where The Lonely Go

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Best Country Song

Circles Around This Town

Ryan Hurd, Julia Michaels, Maren Morris & Jimmy Robbins, songwriters (Maren Morris)

Doin’ This

Luke Combs, Drew Parker & Robert Williford, songwriters (Luke Combs)

I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)

Lori McKenna & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

If I Was A Cowboy

Jesse Frasure & Miranda Lambert, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die

Rodney Crowell & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Willie Nelson)

‘Til You Can’t

Matt Rogers & Ben Stennis, songwriters (Cody Johnson)

Best Country Album

Growin’ Up

Luke Combs

Palomino

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville

Ashley McBryde

Humble Quest

Maren Morris

A Beautiful Time

Willie Nelson

New Age, Ambient, or Chant

Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album

Positano Songs

Will Ackerman

Joy

Paul Avgerinos

Mantra Americana

Madi Das & Dave Stringer With Bhakti Without Borders

The Passenger

Cheryl B. Engelhardt

Mystic Mirror

White Sun

Jazz

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

Rounds (Live)

Ambrose Akinmusire, soloist

Keep Holding On

Gerald Albright, soloist

Falling

Melissa Aldana, soloist

Call Of The Drum

Marcus Baylor, soloist

Cherokee/Koko

John Beasley, soloist

Endangered Species

Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese, soloist

Best Jazz Vocal Album

The Evening : Live At APPARATUS

The Baylor Project

Linger Awhile

Samara Joy

Fade To Black

Carmen Lundy

Fifty

The Manhattan Transfer With The WDR Funkhausorchester

Ghost Song

Cécile McLorin Salvant

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

New Standards Vol. 1

Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens

Live In Italy

Peter Erskine Trio

LongGone

Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride, And Brian Blade

Live At The Detroit Jazz Festival

Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese & esperanza spalding

Parallel Motion

Yellowjackets

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Bird Lives

John Beasley, Magnus Lindgren & SWR Big Band

Remembering Bob Freedman

Ron Carter & The Jazzaar Festival Big Band Directed By Christian Jacob

Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra

Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson, Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra

Center Stage

Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, Ronnie Cuber & WDR Big Band Conducted By Michael Abene

Architecture Of Storms

Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly Of Shadows

Best Latin Jazz Album

Fandango At The Wall In New York

Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Featuring The Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective

Crisálida

Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers

If You Will

Flora Purim

Rhythm & Soul

Arturo Sandoval

Música De Las Américas

Miguel Zenón

Gospel/Contemporary Christian Music

Best Gospel Performance/Song

Positive

Erica Campbell; Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell & Juan Winans, songwriters

When I Pray

DOE; Dominique Jones & Dewitt Jones, songwriters

Kingdom

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Jonathan Jay, Chandler Moore & Jacob Poole, songwriters

The Better Benediction

PJ Morton Featuring Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers & Darrel Walls; PJ Morton, songwriter

Get Up

Tye Tribbett; Brandon Jones, Christopher Michael Stevens, Thaddaeus Tribbett & Tye Tribbett, songwriters

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

God Really Loves Us (Radio Version)

Crowder Featuring Dante Bowe and Maverick City Music; Dante Bowe, David Crowder, Ben Glover & Jeff Sojka, songwriters

So Good

DOE; Chuck Butler, Dominique Jones & Ethan Hulse, songwriters

For God Is With Us

for KING & COUNTRY & Hillary Scott; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone & Luke Smallbone, songwriters

Fear Is Not My Future

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Nicole Hannel, Jonathan Jay, Brandon Lake & Hannah Shackelford, songwriters

Holy Forever

Chris Tomlin; Jason Ingram, Brian Johnson, Jenn Johnson, Chris Tomlin & Phil Wickham, songwriters

Hymn Of Heaven (Radio Version)

Phil Wickham; Chris Davenport, Bill Johnson, Brian Johnson & Phil Wickham, songwriters

Best Gospel Album

Die To Live

Maranda Curtis

Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live)

Ricky Dillard

Clarity

DOE

One Deluxe

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

All Things New

Tye Tribbett

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Lion

Elevation Worship

Breathe

Maverick City Music

Life After Death

TobyMac

Always

Chris Tomlin

My Jesus

Anne Wilson

Best Roots Gospel Album

Let’s Just Praise The Lord

Gaither Vocal Band

Confessio – Irish American Roots

Keith & Kristyn Getty

The Willie Nelson Family

Willie Nelson

2:22

Karen Peck & New River

The Urban Hymnal

Tennessee State University Marching Band

Latin

Best Latin Pop Album

AGUILERA

Christina Aguilera

Pasieros

Rubén Blades & Boca Livre

De Adentro Pa Afuera

Camilo

VIAJANTE

Fonseca

Dharma +

Sebastián Yatra

Best Música Urbana Album

TRAP CAKE, VOL. 2

Rauw Alejandro

Un Verano Sin Ti

Bad Bunny

LEGENDADDY

Daddy Yankee

La 167

Farruko

The Love & Sex Tape

Maluma

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

El Alimento

Cimafunk

Tinta y Tiempo

Jorge Drexler

1940 Carmen

Mon Laferte

Alegoría

Gaby Moreno

Los Años Salvajes

Fito Paez

MOTOMAMI

Rosalía

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Abeja Reina

Chiquis

Un Canto por México – El Musical

Natalia Lafourcade

La Reunión (Deluxe)

Los Tigres Del Norte

EP #1 Forajido

Christian Nodal

Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe)

Marco Antonio Solís

Best Tropical Latin Album

Pa’lla Voy

Marc Anthony

Quiero Verte Feliz

La Santa Cecilia

Lado A Lado B

Víctor Manuelle

Legendario

Tito Nieves

Imágenes Latinas

Spanish Harlem Orchestra

Cumbiana II

Carlos Vives

American Roots Music

Best American Roots Performance

Someday It’ll All Make Sense (Bluegrass Version)

Bill Anderson Featuring Dolly Parton

Life According To Raechel

Madison Cunningham

Oh Betty

Fantastic Negrito

Stompin’ Ground

Aaron Neville With The Dirty Dozen Brass Band

Prodigal Daughter

Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell

Best Americana Performance

Silver Moon [A Tribute To Michael Nesmith]

Eric Alexandrakis

There You Go Again

Asleep At The Wheel Featuring Lyle Lovett

The Message

Blind Boys Of Alabama Featuring Black Violin

You And Me On The Rock

Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius

Made Up Mind

Bonnie Raitt

Best American Roots Song

Bright Star

Anaïs Mitchell, songwriter (Anaïs Mitchell)

Forever

Sheryl Crow & Jeff Trott, songwriters (Sheryl Crow)

High And Lonesome

T Bone Burnett & Robert Plant, songwriters (Robert Plant & Alison Krauss)

Just Like That

Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)

Prodigal Daughter

Tim O’Brien & Aoife O’Donovan, songwriters (Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell)

You And Me On The Rock

Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius)

Best Americana Album

In These Silent Days

Brandi Carlile

Things Happen That Way

Dr. John

Good To Be…

Keb’ Mo’

Raise The Roof

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Just Like That…

Bonnie Raitt

Best Bluegrass Album

Toward The Fray

The Infamous Stringdusters

Almost Proud

The Del McCoury Band

Calling You From My Mountain

Peter Rowan

Crooked Tree

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Get Yourself Outside

Yonder Mountain String Band

Best Traditional Blues Album

Heavy Load Blues

Gov’t Mule

The Blues Don’t Lie

Buddy Guy

Get On Board

Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder

The Sun Is Shining Down

John Mayall

Mississippi Son

Charlie Musselwhite

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Done Come Too Far

Shemekia Copeland

Crown

Eric Gales

Bloodline Maintenance

Ben Harper

Set Sail

North Mississippi Allstars

Brother Johnny

Edgar Winter

Best Folk Album

Spellbound

Judy Collins

Revealer

Madison Cunningham

The Light At The End Of The Line

Janis Ian

Age Of Apathy

Aoife O’Donovan

Hell On Church Street

Punch Brothers

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Full Circle

Sean Ardoin And Kreole Rock And Soul Featuring LSU Golden Band From Tigerland

Natalie Noelani

Natalie Ai Kamauu

Halau Hula Keali’i O Nalani – Live At The Getty Center

Halau Hula Keali’i O Nalani

Lucky Man

Nathan & The Zydeco Cha Chas

Live At The 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

Ranky Tanky

Reggae

Best Reggae Album

The Kalling

Kabaka Pyramid

Gifted

Koffee

Scorcha

Sean Paul

Third Time’s The Charm

Protoje

Com Fly Wid Mi

Shaggy

Global Music

Best Global Music Performance

Udhero Na

Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar

Gimme Love

Matt B & Eddy Kenzo

Last Last

Burna Boy

Neva Bow Down

Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro

Bayethe

Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode

Best Global Music Album

Shuruaat

Berklee Indian Ensemble

Love, Damini

Burna Boy

Queen Of Sheba

Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf

Between Us… (Live)

Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley Featuring Manu Delago

Sakura

Masa Takumi

Children’s

Best Children’s Music Album

Into The Little Blue House

Wendy And DB

Los Fabulosos

Lucky Diaz And The Family Jam Band

The Movement

Alphabet Rockers

Ready Set Go!

Divinity Roxx

Space Cadet

Justin Roberts

Spoken Word

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

Act Like You Got Some Sense

Jamie Foxx

All About Me!: My Remarkable Life In Show Business By Mel Brooks

Mel Brooks

Aristotle And Dante Dive Into The Waters Of The World

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Finding Me

Viola Davis

Music Is History

Questlove

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

Black Men Are Precious

Ethelbert Miller

Call Us What We Carry: Poems

Amanda Gorman

Hiding In Plain View

Malcolm-Jamal Warner

The Poet Who Sat By The Door

J. Ivy

You Will Be Someone’s Ancestor. Act Accordingly.

Amir Sulaiman

Comedy

Best Comedy Album

The Closer

Dave Chappelle

Comedy Monster

Jim Gaffigan

A Little Brains, A Little Talent

Randy Rainbow

Sorry

Louis CK

We All Scream

Patton Oswalt

Musical Theater

Best Musical Theater Album

Caroline, Or Change

John Cariani, Sharon D Clarke, Caissie Levy & Samantha Williams, principal vocalists; Van Dean, Nigel Lilley, Lawrence Manchester, Elliot Scheiner & Jeanine Tesori, producers; Jeanine Tesori, composer; Tony Kushner, lyricist (New Broadway Cast)

Into The Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording)

Sara Bareilles, Brian d’Arcy James, Patina Miller & Phillipa Soo, principal vocalists; Rob Berman & Sean Patrick Flahaven, producers (Stephen Sondheim, composer & lyricist) (2022 Broadway Cast)

MJ The Musical

Myles Frost & Tavon Olds-Sample, principal vocalists; David Holcenberg, Derik Lee & Jason Michael Webb, producers (Original Broadway Cast)

Mr. Saturday Night

Shoshana Bean, Billy Crystal, Randy Graff & David Paymer, principal vocalists; Jason Robert Brown, Sean Patrick Flahaven & Jeffrey Lesser, producers; Jason Robert Brown, composer; Amanda Green, lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

Six: Live On Opening Night

Joe Beighton, Tom Curran, Sam Featherstone, Paul Gatehouse, Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss, producers; Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast)

A Strange Loop

Jaquel Spivey, principal vocalist; Michael Croiter, Michael R. Jackson, Charlie Rosen & Rona Siddiqui, producers; Michael R. Jackson, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

Music for Visual Media

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

ELVIS

(Various Artists)

Encanto

(Various Artists)

Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Vol 2)

(Various Artists)

Top Gun: Maverick

Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga, Hans Zimmer & Lorne Balfe

West Side Story

(Various Artists)

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television)

The Batman

Michael Giacchino, composer

Encanto

Germaine Franco, composer

No Time To Die

Hans Zimmer, composer

The Power Of The Dog

Jonny Greenwood, composer

Succession: Season 3

Nicholas Britell, composer

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

Aliens: Fireteam Elite

Austin Wintory, composer

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn Of Ragnarok

Stephanie Economou, composer

Call Of Duty®: Vanguard

Bear McCreary, composer

Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy

Richard Jacques, composer

Old World

Christopher Tin, composer

Best Song Written For Visual Media

Be Alive [From King Richard]

Beyoncé & Darius Scott Dixson, songwriters (Beyoncé)

Carolina [From Where The Crawdads Sing]

Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)

Hold My Hand [From Top Gun: Maverick]

Bloodpop & Stefani Germanotta, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

Keep Rising (The Woman King) [From The Woman King]

Angelique Kidjo, Jeremy Lutito & Jessy Wilson, songwriters (Jessy Wilson Featuring Angelique Kidjo)

Nobody Like U [From Turning Red]

Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O’Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo, Grayson Villanueva)

We Don’t Talk About Bruno [From Encanto]

Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Carolina Gaitán – La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto – Cast)

Composing/Arranging

Best Instrumental Composition

African Tales

Paquito D’Rivera, composer (Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar)

El País Invisible

Miguel Zenón, composer (Miguel Zenón, José Antonio Zayas Cabán, Ryan Smith & Casey Rafn)

Fronteras (Borders) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues

Danilo Pérez, composer (Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers)

Refuge

Geoffrey Keezer, composer (Geoffrey Keezer)

Snapshots

Pascal Le Boeuf, composer (Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar)

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

As Days Go By (An Arrangement Of The Family Matters Theme Song)

Armand Hutton, arranger (Armand Hutton Featuring Terrell Hunt & Just 6)

How Deep Is Your Love

Matt Cusson, arranger (Kings Return)

Main Titles (Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness)

Danny Elfman, arranger (Danny Elfman)

Minnesota, WI

Remy Le Boeuf, arranger (Remy Le Boeuf)

Scrapple From The Apple

John Beasley, arranger (Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley & The SWR Big Band Featuring Martin Aeur)

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

Let It Happen

Louis Cole, arranger (Louis Cole)

Never Gonna Be Alone

Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier Featuring Lizzy McAlpine & John Mayer)

Optimistic Voices / No Love Dying

Cécile McLorin Salvant, arranger (Cécile McLorin Salvant)

Songbird (Orchestral Version)

Vince Mendoza, arranger (Christine McVie)

2 + 2 = 5 (Arr. Nathan Schram)

Nathan Schram & Becca Stevens, arrangers (Becca Stevens & Attacca Quartet)

Package, Notes and Historical

Best Recording Package

Beginningless Beginning

Chun-Tien Hsia & Qing-Yang Xiao, art directors (Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra)

Divers

William Stichter, art director (Soporus)

Everything Was Beautiful

Mark Farrow, art director (Spiritualized)

Telos

Ming Liu, art director (Fann)

Voyeurist

Tnsn Dvsn, art director (Underoath)

Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package

Artists Inspired By Music: Interscope Reimagined

Josh Abraham, Steve Berman, Jimmy Iovine, John Janick & Jason Sangerman, art directors (Various Artists)

Big Mess

Berit Gwendolyn Gilma, art director (Danny Elfman)

Black Pumas (Collector’s Edition Box Set)

Jenna Krackenberger, Anna McCaleb & Preacher, art directors (Black Pumas)

Book

Paul Sahre, art director (They Might Be Giants)

In And Out Of The Garden: Madison Square Garden ’81 ’82 ’83

Lisa Glines, Doran Tyson & Dave Van Patten, art directors (The Grateful Dead)

Best Album Notes

The American Clavé Recordings

Fernando González, album notes writer (Astor Piazzolla)

Andy Irvine & Paul Brady

Gareth Murphy, album notes writer (Andy Irvine & Paul Brady)

Harry Partch, 1942

John Schneider, album notes writer (Harry Partch)

Life’s Work: A Retrospective

Ted Olson, album notes writer (Doc Watson)

Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)

Bob Mehr, album notes writer (Wilco)

Best Historical Album

Against The Odds: 1974-1982

Tommy Manzi, Steve Rosenthal & Ken Shipley, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer; Tom Camuso, restoration engineer (Blondie)

The Goldberg Variations – The Complete Unreleased 1981 Studio Sessions

Robert Russ, compilation producer; Martin Kistner, mastering engineer (Glenn Gould)

Life’s Work: A Retrospective

Scott Billington, Ted Olson & Mason Williams, compilation producers; Paul Blakemore, mastering engineer (Doc Watson)

To Whom It May Concern…

Jonathan Sklute, compilation producer; Kevin Marques Moo, mastering engineer (Freestyle Fellowship)

Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)

Cheryl Pawelski & Jeff Tweedy, compilation producers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Wilco)

Songwriting

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen

For My Friends (King Princess) (S)

The Hardest Part (Alexander23) (S)

If We Were A Party (Alexander23) (S)

If You Love Me (Lizzo) (T)

Magic Wand (Alexander23) (T)

Matilda (Harry Styles) (T)

Move Me (Charli XCX) (T)

Too Bad (King Princess) (S)

Vicious (Sabrina Carpenter) (S)

Nija Charles

Cozy (Beyoncé) (T)

Ex For A Reason (Summer Walker With JT From City Girls) (T)

Good Love (City Girls Featuring Usher) (S)

Iykyk (Lil Durk Featuring Ella Mai & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie) (T)

Lobby (Anitta & Missy Elliott) (S)

Ride For You (Meek Mill Featuring Kehlani) (T)

Sweetest Pie (Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa) (S)

Tangerine (Kehlani) (T)

Throw It Away (Summer Walker) (T)

Tobias Jesso Jr.

Boyfriends (Harry Styles) (T)

Can I Get It (Adele) (T)

Careless (FKA Twigs Featuring Daniel Caesar) (T)

C’mon Baby Cry (Orville Peck) (T)

Dotted Lines (King Princess) (T)

Let You Go (Diplo & TSHA) (S)

No Good Reason (Omar Apollo) (T)

Thank You Song (FKA Twigs) (T)

To Be Loved (Adele) (T)

The-Dream

Break My Soul (Beyoncé) (S)

Church Girl (Beyoncé) (T)

Energy (Beyoncé) (T)

I’m That Girl (Beyoncé) (T)

Mercedes (Brent Faiyaz) (S)

Rock N Roll (Pusha T Featuring Kanye West and Kid Cudi) (T)

Rolling Stone (Brent Faiyaz) (T)

Summer Renaissance (Beyoncé) (T)

Thique (Beyoncé) (T)

Laura Veltz

Background Music (Maren Morris) (T)

Feed (Demi Lovato) (T)

Humble Quest (Maren Morris) (T)

Pain (Ingrid Andress) (T)

29 (Demi Lovato) (T)

Production

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Adolescence

George Nicholas & Ryan Schwabe, engineers; Ryan Schwabe, mastering engineer (Baynk)

Black Radio III

Daniel Farris, Tiffany Gouché, Keith Lewis, Musiq Soulchild, Reginald Nicholas, Q-Tip, Amir Sulaiman, Michael Law Thomas & Jon Zacks, engineers; Chris Athens, mastering engineer (Robert Glasper)

Chloë and the Next 20th Century

Dave Cerminara & Jonathan Wilson, engineers; Adam Ayan, mastering engineer (Father John Misty)

Harry’s House

Jeremy Hatcher, Oli Jacobs, Nick Lobel, Mark “Spike” Stent & Sammy Witte, engineers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer (Harry Styles)

Wet Leg

Jon McMullen, Joshua Mobaraki, Alan Moulder & Alexis Smith, engineers; Matt Colton, mastering engineer (Wet Leg)

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault) (Taylor Swift) (T)

Dance Fever (Florence + The Machine) (A)

I Still Believe (Diana Ross) (T)

Minions: The Rise Of Gru (Various Artists) (A)

Part Of The Band (The 1975) (S)

Dan Auerbach

Dropout Boogie (The Black Keys) (A)

El Bueno Y El Malo (Hermanos Gutiérrez) (T)

Nightmare Daydream (The Velveteers) (A)

Rich White Honky Blues (Hank Williams Jr.) (A)

Something Borrowed, Something New: A Tribute To John Anderson (Various Artists) (A)

Strange Time To Be Alive (Early James) (A)

Sweet Unknown (Ceramic Animal) (A)

Tres Hermanos (Hermanos Gutiérrez) (T)

Young Blood (Marcus King) (A)

Boi-1da

Chronicles (Cordae Featuring H.E.R. & Lil Durk) (T)

Churchill Downs (Jack Harlow Featuring Drake) (T)

Heated (Beyoncé) (T)

Mafia (Travis Scott) (S)

N95 (Kendrick Lamar) (T)

Nail Tech (Jack Harlow) (T)

Not Another Love Song (Ella Mai) (T)

Scarred (Giveon) (T)

Silent Hill (Kendrick Lamar) (T)

Dahi

Buttons (Steve Lacy) (T)

Count Me Out (Kendrick Lamar) (T)

Die Hard (Kendrick Lamar) (T)

DJ Quik (Vince Staples) (T)

Father Time (Kendrick Lamar Featuring Sampha) (T)

Give You The World (Steve Lacy) (T)

Mercury (Steve Lacy) (T)

Mirror (Kendrick Lamar) (T)

Rich Spirit (Kendrick Lamar) (T)

Dernst “D’mile” Emile II

Candy Drip (Lucky Daye) (A)

An Evening With Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak And Silk Sonic) (A)

Good Morning Gorgeous (Mary J. Blige) (S)

Sometimes I Feel Like A Motherless Child (Jazmine Sullivan) (S)

Best Remixed Recording

About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix)

Purple Disco Machine, remixer (Lizzo)

BREAK MY SOUL (Terry Hunter Remix)

Terry Hunter, remixer (Beyoncé)

Easy Lover (Four Tet Remix)

Four Tet, remixer (Ellie Goulding)

Slow Song (Paul Woolford Remix)

Paul Woolford, remixer (The Knocks & Dragonette)

Too Late Now (Soulwax Remix)

Soulwax, remixers (Wet Leg)

Best Immersive Audio Album

AGUILERA

Jaycen Joshua, immersive mix engineer; Jaycen Joshua, immersive mastering engineer (Christina Aguilera)

Divine Tides

Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineer; Stewart Copeland, Ricky Kej & Herbert Waltl, immersive producers (Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej)

Memories…Do Not Open

Mike Piacentini, immersive mix engineer; Mike Piacentini, immersive mastering engineer; Adam Alpert, Alex Pall, Jordan Stilwell & Andrew Taggart, immersive producers (The Chainsmokers)

Picturing The Invisible – Focus 1

Jim Anderson, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg & Ulrike Schwarz, immersive mastering engineers; Jane Ira Bloom & Ulrike Schwarz, immersive producers (Jane Ira Bloom)

Tuvayhun — Beatitudes For A Wounded World

Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive producer (Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene)

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Bates: Philharmonia Fantastique – The Making Of The Orchestra

Shawn Murphy, Charlie Post & Gary Rydstrom, engineers; Michael Romanowski, mastering engineer (Edwin Outwater & Chicago Symphony Orchestra)

Beethoven: Symphony No. 6; Stucky: Silent Spring

Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

Perspectives

Jonathan Lackey, Bill Maylone & Dan Nichols, engineers; Joe Lambert, mastering engineer (Third Coast Percussion)

Tuvayhun – Beatitudes For A Wounded World

Morten Lindberg, engineer; Morten Lindberg, mastering engineer (Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene)

Williams: Violin Concerto No. 2 & Selected Film Themes

Bernhard Güttler, Shawn Murphy & Nick Squire, engineers; Christoph Stickel, mastering engineer (Anne-Sophie Mutter, John Williams & Boston Symphony Orchestra)

Producer Of The Year, Classical

Jonathan Allen

Aspire (Seunghee Lee, JP Jofre, Enrico Fagone & London Symphony Orchestra) (A)

Cooper: Continuum (Jessica Cottis, Adjoah Andoh, Clio Gould & The Oculus Ensemble) (A)

Muse (Sheku Kanneh-Mason & Isata Kanneh-Mason) (A)

Origins (Lucie Horsch) (A)

Saudade (Plinio Fernandes) (A)

Schubert: Winterreise (Benjamin Appl) (A)

Secret Love Letters (Lisa Batiashvili, Yannik Nézet-Séguin & Philadelphia Orchestra) (A)

Song (Sheku Kanneh-Mason) (A)

Christoph Franke

Brahms & Berg: Violin Concertos (Christian Tetzlaff, Robin Ticciati & Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester Berlin) (A)

John Williams – The Berlin Concert (John Williams & Berliner Philharmoniker) (A)

Mendelssohn: Piano Concertos (Lars Vogt & Orchestre De Chambre De Paris) (A)

Mozart: Complete Piano Sonatas (Elisabeth Leonskaja) (A)

Mozart Y Mambo: Cuban Dances (Sarah Willis, José Antonio Méndez Padrón & Havana Lyceum Orchestra) (A)

James Ginsburg

As We Are (Julian Velasco) (A)

Avant L’Orage – French String Trios (Black Oak Ensemble) (A)

Gems From Armenia (Aznavoorian Duo) (A)

Stephenson: Symphony No. 3, ‘Visions’ (Vladimir Kulenovic & Lake Forest Symphony) (A)

Trios From Contemporary Chicago (Lincoln Trio) (A)

When There Are No Words – Revolutionary Works For Oboe And Piano (Alex Klein & Phillip Bush) (A)

Elaine Martone

Beethoven: The Last Sonatas (Gerardo Teissonnière) (A)

Big Things (Icarus Quartet) (A)

Perspectives (Third Coast Percussion) (A)

Schnittke: Concerto For Piano And Strings; Prokofiev: Symphony No. 2 (Yefim Bronfman, Franz Welser-Möst & The Cleveland Orchestra) (A)

Strauss: Three Tone Poems (Franz Welser-Möst & The Cleveland Orchestra) (A)

Upon Further Reflection (John Wilson) (A)

Judith Sherman

Akiho: Oculus (Various Artists) (A)

Bach, C.P.E.: Sonatas & Rondos (Marc-André Hamelin) (A)

Bolcom: The Complete Rags (Marc-André Hamelin) (A)

Felix & Fanny Mendelssohn: String Quartets (Takács Quartet) (A)

Huang Ro’s A Dust In Time (Del Sol Quartet) (A)

It Feels Like (Eunbi Kim) (A)

León: Teclas De Mi Piano (Adam Kent) (A)

Violin Odyssey (Itamar Zorman & Ieva Jokubaviciute) (A)

Works By Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman (Michael Repper & New York Youth Symphony) (A)

Classical

Best Orchestral Performance

Adams, John Luther: Sila – The Breath Of The World

Doug Perkins, conductor (Musicians Of The University Of Michigan Department Of Chamber Music & University Of Michigan Percussion Ensemble)

Dvořák: Symphonies Nos. 7-9

Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)

Eastman: Stay On It

Christopher Rountree, conductor (Wild Up)

John Williams – The Berlin Concert

John Williams, conductor (Berliner Philharmoniker)

Works By Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman

Michael Repper, conductor (New York Youth Symphony)

Best Opera Recording

Aucoin: Eurydice

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Barry Banks, Nathan Berg, Joshua Hopkins, Erin Morley & Jakub Józef Orliński; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

Blanchard: Fire Shut Up In My Bones

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Angel Blue, Will Liverman, Latonia Moore & Walter Russell III; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

Davis: X – The Life And Times Of Malcolm X

Gil Rose, conductor; Ronnita Miller, Whitney Morrison, Victor Robertson & Davóne Tines; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Odyssey Opera Chorus)

Best Choral Performance

Bach: St. John Passion

John Eliot Gardiner, conductor (English Baroque Soloists; Monteverdi Choir)

Born

Donald Nally, conductor (Dominic German, Maren Montalbano, Rebecca Myers & James Reese; The Crossing)

Verdi: Requiem – The Met Remembers 9/11

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Donald Palumbo, chorus master (Michelle DeYoung, Eric Owens, Ailyn Pérez & Matthew Polenzani; The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Beethoven: Complete String Quartets, Volume 2 – The Middle Quartets

Dover Quartet

Musical Remembrances

Neave Trio

Perspectives

Third Coast Percussion

Shaw: Evergreen

Attacca Quartet

What Is American

PUBLIQuartet

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Abels: Isolation Variation

Hilary Hahn

Bach: The Art Of Life

Daniil Trifonov

Beethoven: Diabelli Variations

Mitsuko Uchida

Letters For The Future

Time For Three; Xian Zhang, conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra)

A Night In Upper Town – The Music Of Zoran Krajacic

Mak Grgić

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Eden

Joyce DiDonato, soloist; Maxim Emelyanychev, conductor (Il Pomo D’Oro)

How Do I Find You

Sasha Cooke, soloist; Kirill Kuzmin, pianist

Okpebholo: Lord, How Come Me Here?

Will Liverman, soloist; Paul Sánchez, pianist (J’Nai Bridges & Caen Thomason-Redus)

Stranger – Works For Tenor By Nico Muhly

Nicholas Phan, soloist (Eric Jacobson; Brooklyn Rider & The Knights; Reginald Mobley)

Voice Of Nature – The Anthropocene

Renée Fleming, soloist; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, pianist

Best Classical Compendium

An Adoption Story

Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley; Jeff Fair, Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley, producers

Aspire

JP Jofre & Seunghee Lee; Enrico Fagone, conductor; Jonathan Allen, producer

A Concert For Ukraine

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; David Frost, producer

The Lost Birds

Voces8; Barnaby Smith & Christopher Tin, conductors; Sean Patrick Flahaven & Christopher Tin, producers

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Akiho: Ligneous Suite

Andy Akiho, composer (Ian Rosenbaum & Dover Quartet)

Bermel: Intonations

Derek Bermel, composer (Jack Quartet)

Gubaidulina: The Wrath Of God

Sofia Gubaidulina, composer (Andris Nelsons & Gewandhausorchester)

Puts: Contact

Kevin Puts, composer (Xian Zhang, Time for Three & The Philadelphia Orchestra)

Simon: Requiem For The Enslaved

Carlos Simon, composer (Carlos Simon, MK Zulu, Marco Pavé & Hub New Music)

Music Video/Film

Best Music Video

Easy On Me

Adele

Xavier Dolan, video director; Xavier Dolan & Nancy Grant, video producers

Yet To Come

BTS

Yong Seok Choi, video director; Tiffany Suh, video producer

Woman

Doja Cat

Child., video director; Missy Galanida, Sam Houston, Michelle Larkin & Isaac Rice, video producers

The Heart Part 5

Kendrick Lamar

Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar, video directors; Jason Baum & Jamie Rabineau, video producers

As It Was

Harry Styles

Tanu Muino, video director; Frank Borin, Ivanna Borin, Fred Bonham Carter & Alexa Haywood, video producers

All Too Well: The Short Film

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift, video director; Saul Germaine, video producer

Best Music Film

Adele One Night Only

Adele

Paul Dugdale, video director

Our World

Justin Bieber

Michael D. Ratner, video director; Kfir Goldberg, Andy Mininger & Scott Ratner, video producers

Billie Eilish Live At The O2

Billie Eilish

Sam Wrench, video director; Michelle An, Tom Colbourne, Chelsea Dodson & Billie Eilish, video producers

Motomami (Rosalía Tiktok Live Performance)

Rosalía

Ferrán Echegaray, Rosalía Vila Tobella & Stillz, video directors

Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story

(Various Artists)

Frank Marshall & Ryan Suffern, video directors; Frank Marshall, Sean Stuart & Ryan Suffern, video producers

A Band A Brotherhood A Barn

Neil Young & Crazy Horse

Dhlovelife, video director; Gary Ward, video producer

