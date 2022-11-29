Ghetto Film School And Sunset Studios Partner For Sunset Studios Fellowship

Ghetto Film School has a new partnership with Sunset Studios to offer four GFS students roles in a special fellowship program, known as the Sunset Studios Fellowship.

Sunset Studios’ grant will fund the full three-year GFS Fellowship journey for the four students, as well as provide benefits to the fellows such as the use of their renowned resources and studio spaces, mentorship and internship opportunities with Sunset Studios employees and partners, and college preparatory support to ensure their education continues beyond the Fellowship itself.

Program details:

GFS’s flagship initiative, the GFS Fellows Program, is a three-year visual storytelling program for high school students that provides more than 1,000 hours of immersive, college-level training.

Courses cover both the art and business of cinematic storytelling and production training while preparing and guiding Fellows to advance their education at top universities.

The GFS Fellows Program is free of charge for all students, and features instruction from leading filmmakers and industry experts, visits to live sets and studios, and international travel experiences.

Fellows have the opportunity to screen their films at prestigious venues, and assistance in securing an internship with top media and creative companies.

“Sunset Studios have been long-standing supporters of Ghetto Film School, and we’re thrilled to build on that relationship with the Sunset Studios Fellowship, says Ghetto Film School CEO Montea Robinson. “This grant will ensure that GFS is able to continue providing a world-class education to young filmmakers, and the expertise and mentorship of the Sunset Studios team will only enhance the experience of our GFS Fellows.”

Ghetto Film School (GFS) is a nonprofit founded in 2000 to educate, develop and celebrate the next generation of storytellers. With locations in New York City, Los Angeles, and London, GFS equips students for top universities and careers in the creative industries through two tracks: an introductory education program for high school students and early-career support for alumni and young professionals. GFS annually serves over 8,000 individuals, 14-34 years of age.