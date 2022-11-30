George Cheeks Lays Out New Structure Of CBS Studios & Paramount TV Studios: Centralizes Back-End Functions, “No Exclusive Lanes” & Eyes More Global Production

George Cheeks has outlined his vision for CBS Studios and Paramount TV Studios.

It comes after Deadline broke the news that Paramount Global was undergoing its latest round of layoffs with the Paramount+ scripted originals team being folded into Paramount TV Studios.

The two studios will now centralize a number of its back-end functions for the first time installing leaders across finance, law, production, business affairs and casting.

However, Cheeks, who is President and Chief Executive Officer, CBS, and Chief Content Officer, News and Sports, Paramount+, wrote in a memo to staff, obtained by Deadline, that each studio is free to pursue all genres for all mediums. “There are no exclusive lanes,” he noted, adding that the two independently operated brands, which will have their own separate creative teams, will give the company balance “bolstered by streamlined support operations”.

The former NBC exec also added that he wants his studios to take “full advantage” of the Paramount Global ecosystem across broadcast, cable and streaming but also continue to sell to third-party platforms. Now that the international free-to-air networks are under his purview, he would also like more collaboration with its UK, Australia and Latin American team.

“The bottom line – we have two prestigious, major studios that are laser focused on being global, multi-platform and collaborative. And, we have the framework, resources, and platforms to be an attractive creative destination for anyone,” he said.

In finance, Eric Gray will be head of finance for both studios, continuing to report to Bryon Rubin, Chief Operating and Financial Officer for CBS.

On the legal side, Kim Doneche will oversee matters for both studios and continue to report to Christa D’Alimonte, EVP and General Counsel for Paramount Global.

In terms of production, Kevin Berg will lead CBS Studios and Liz Miller will oversee production for PTVS.

Erika Kirkwood will oversee business affairs for PTVS with Allison Brightman leading for CBS Studios.

Deborah Aquila will head casting for PTVS series and Meg Liberman for CBS Studios shows.

“In each of these centralized areas, most of the team members under these department heads will begin to support and work across both CBS and PTVS projects, either immediately or over time. This is a new way of operating for many of us and will require healthy collaboration among leaders and teams,” Cheeks said,

Jana Heldman is now head of development for Paramount TV Studios, reporting to President Nicole Clemens, with Jenna Santoianni, who was EVP Television Series and Head of Development, exiting.

Deadline understands that the layoffs are affecting around 30 staff on the West Coast. “It hurts to say goodbye to teammates and friends who have contributed so much to our respective studios,” Cheeks added.

George Cheeks Memo: Read In Full

Studios Teams – Thank you for your patience as we’ve organized our new television studios group. I’m reaching out today with an update and a look ahead.

To reiterate, this new structure will feature two independently operated brands – CBS Studios and Paramount Television Studios (PTVS) – led respectively by David Stapf and Nicole Clemens, each with their own separate creative teams. This will maintain two dynamic entry points for creative talent to bring a wide range of broadcast, cable, and streaming content into our company. It also provides us the desired balance of having dedicated brands and divisional/creative leadership bolstered by streamlined support operations.

As part of this reorganization, the creative executives from the Paramount+ scripted Originals team that has reported to Nicole will become part of the Paramount TV Studios team, and Jana Helman has been named head of development for PTVS.

Looking more broadly across the group, we have also identified the leaders of important centralized functions that will support our creative process and business operations.

· Finance – Eric Gray will be head of finance for both studios, continuing to report to Bryon Rubin, Chief Operating and Financial Officer for CBS.

· Law – Kim Doneche will oversee Law matters for both studios and continue to report to Christa D’Alimonte, EVP and General Counsel for Paramount Global.

· Production – Kevin Berg will lead CBS Studios and Liz Miller will oversee production for PTVS.

· Business Affairs – Erika Kirkwood will oversee BA for PTVS with Allison Brightman leading for CBS Studios.

· Casting – Deborah Aquila will head casting for PTVS series and Meg Liberman for CBS Studios shows.

In each of these centralized areas, most of the team members under these department heads will begin to support and work across both CBS and PTVS projects, either immediately or over time. This is a new way of operating for many of us and will require healthy collaboration among leaders and teams.

Unfortunately, this organizational change also comes with the departures of valued colleagues. It hurts to say goodbye to teammates and friends who have contributed so much to our respective studios. I hope you will join me in thanking each and every one of them for their immeasurable achievements and contributions. We will miss them all and wish them much success in their next roles.

Going forward, our next step is to put this new structure into action while clearly communicating the vision for our two studios system. Below are some key tenets of the new structure that we want to make clear to our internal and external partners.

· Each studio is free to pursue content of all genres for all mediums. There are no exclusive lanes.

· We want to take full advantage of the Paramount Global broadcast/cable/streaming ecosystem as well as third-party platforms.

· With the international free-to-air networks now part of my purview, both studios will be collaborating more with Maria Kyriacou (UK and Australia) and Dario Turovelzky (LatAm) to see how we can support the company’s increased focus on globalization of content.

The bottom line – we have two prestigious, major studios that are laser focused on being global, multi-platform and collaborative. And, we have the framework, resources, and platforms to be an attractive creative destination for anyone.

Thank you all for everything you have done to position these two storied brands for success. And I truly appreciate everything you’ll do in the days ahead to take us to even greater heights.

George