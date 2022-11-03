HBO’s ‘Game Theory With Bomani Jones’ Moves To New Night For Season 2 With Zach Rice As Head Writer

EXCLUSIVE: HBO’s original late-night series Game Theory With Bomani Jones, from Adam McKay’s Hyperobject Industries, will return for its second season Jan. 20 with a new day and time, running Fridays at 11 PM on HBO. The show, whose previous season premiered on Sundays, will also be available to stream on HBO Max.

Zach Rice, who was a writer on Season 1, has been promoted to head writer and co-executive producer for Season 2.

In Game Theory, Emmy-winning sports journalist and TV personality Bomani Jones shares his satirical takes on the intersection of sports and culture through topical monologues, sketches and deep dives. In season one, he tackled Duke basketball, The Masters and the NFL Draft, and examined the athletic renaissance of historically black colleges and universities and nepotism in the coaching ranks of the NFL. Here is a clip from Season 2:

This month, HBO is releasing two sports documentaries, Say Hey, Willie Mays! on Nov. 8 and Shaq on Nov. 23.

Game Theory With Bomani Jones is executive produced by Jones, McKay and Todd Schulman from Hyperobject Industries, Stuart Miller and James Davis.

Previously, Rice wrote on Netflix’s Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj and began his career at The Onion: America’s Finest News Source. He is repped at Range Media and UTA.