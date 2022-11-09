Gabriel Byrne’s Broadway Solo Show ‘Walking with Ghosts’ To Close Early After Box Office Struggle

Gabriel Byrne’s Broadway solo show Walking With Ghosts will play its final performance on Sunday, November 20, a week shy of a month after its Oct. 27 opening at the Music Box Theatre.

The closing notice was announced today by producers Anne Clarke, Mara Isaacs, and Neal Street. The show had initially been scheduled to run through Dec. 30.

Adapted by Byrne from his best-selling memoir, Walking with Ghosts, directed by Lonny Price, began previews on Oct. 18 and opened to mixed reviews. The autobiographical one-man show has struggled at the box office, last week filling fewer than half of the venue’s seats and grossing just $168,378 for seven performances.

The show fared better in the U.K., playing sold-out engagements at the Gaiety Theatre in Dublin and in a limited run on London’s West End before making the move to Broadway.

Byrne, the In Treatment actor and star of such films as Miller’s Crossing and The Usual Suspects, was Tony nominated in 2000 for A Moon for the Misbegotten and in 2016 for Long Day’s Journey Into Night (2016).