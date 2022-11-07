‘Fargo’ Adds Dave Foley As Series Regular For Season 5

EXCLUSIVE: Dave Foley (The Kids in the Hall, The Morning Show) has joined the cast of FX’s Fargo for Season 5 as a series regular.

He will play Danish Graves, who serves as in-house counsel and prime advisor to self-made billionaire and business leader Lorraine Lyon (Jennifer Jason Leigh).

The latest installment is set in 2019, and asks the question: when is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn’t yours?

Foley will also co-star alongside previously announced Juno Temple, Jon Hamm, Joe Keery, Lamorne Morris, and Richa Moorjani. David Rysdahl, Sam Spruell, Jessica Pohly and Nick Gomez round out the cast.

Noah Hawley (creator/writer/director), and his production company 26 Keys, lead the creative team behind the latest installment. Warren Littlefield and his production company The Littlefield Company, also serves as Executive Producer along with Joel & Ethan Coen, Steve Stark of Toluca Pictures, Kim Todd, and Vincent Landay.

Fargo is produced by MGM Television and FX Productions, with MGM Television serving as the lead studio and MGM distributing the series internationally.

Most recently, Foley starred in the revived one season special of Kids in the Hall which he created and executive produced for Amazon and Broadway Video. Other recent credits include Apple’s The Morning Show and CBS’ Young Sheldon.

He is represented by APA and Industry Entertainment.