‘From Scratch’ Reigns Over Netflix Top 10, Dethroning Ryan Murphy’s ‘The Watcher’

Ryan Murphy has been dethroned. Tembi and Attica Locke’s limited series From Scratch has taken over from The Watcher as the most-viewed series on Netflix last week.

The drama series starring Zoe Saldaña, about an artist who finds romance with a chef in Italy, notched 72.02 million hours watched in its second week on the streamer. It managed to chart in the Netflix Top 10 in 84 countries.

In the third week since its release, The Watcher was bumped to the No. 2 spot for the week of October 24-30, with another 67.51M hours viewed — less than half the viewership it drew last week. In total, the series has managed more than 340M hours viewed.

Murphy’s serial killer series Dahmer is also still putting up impressive numbers in its last week on the Netflix Top 10 with 40.96M hours viewed (No. 5 on the list). The series has now amassed more than 865 million hours viewed in the first 28 days since release, locking in its spot at No. 2 among the streamer’s most-watched English-language series of all time.

While Dahmer showed a strong performance last week, it was Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities that earned third place on the chart in its debut week with 49.95M hours viewed. Season 3 of Love Is Blind came in fourth with 42.07M hours.

Also in the Top 10 were Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3, The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself, 28 Days Haunted, Season 6 of Big Mouth and Little Angel.

Among the non-English-language series, Colombian TV drama Til Money Do Us Part took the top spot with 51.49M hours viewed. Others were Dubai Bling, If Only, Under the Queen’s Umbrella, Little Women and Extraordinary Attorney Woo.