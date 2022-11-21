You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Fremantle And Producer Richard Brown Option Tess Gunty’s Debut Novel ‘The Rabbit Hutch’

Tess Gunty, The Rabbit Hutch, Richard Brown
American Gods producer Fremantle and Richard Brown’s Passenger have pre-empted the rights to Tess Gunty’s debut novel The Rabbit Hutch.

The project will be produced as part of Brown’s overall deal with Fremantle. Brown will produce, and Gunty will serve as an executive producer. 

The Rabbit Hutch follows residents of low-income housing in a fictional Indiana town. Set over one sweltering week in July in a fictional rustbelt Indiana town and culminating in a bizarre act of violence that changes everything, The Rabbit Hutch is a savagely beautiful and bitingly funny snapshot of contemporary America. 

The novel, which was released in July, won the National Book Award for fiction. It has also been awarded the Barnes & Nobel Discover Prize, the Waterstone’s Debut Fiction Prize, was an Indie Next pick, and was a Must Read book of 2022 by Time Magazine. 

“Tess Gunty has written a wildly inventive and mesmerizing novel populated with irresistible characters, including a heroine for the ages – we’re delighted that she has trusted us to adapt it for the screen,” Brown said in a statement Monday.

Gunty is represented by Duvall Osteen at Aragi, Inc. and CAA.

