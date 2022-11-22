François Ozon Unveils First Image For New Film ‘My Crime’

Prolific French director François Ozon has released the first image for his upcoming period drama My Crime and confirmed the presence of rising actresses Nadia Tereszkiewicz and Rebecca Marder in the cast.

Ozon posted the image on his Twitter account and also announced that Gaumont would release the film in France on March 3, 2023.

The release date suggests a potential world premiere at the 73rd Berlinale, running February 16-26 2023.

Ozon’s last film Peter von Kant world premiered there as the opener this year and he also debuted Water On Burning Rocks (2000), 8 Women (2002) Angel (2007), Ricky (2009) and By The Grace Of God (2019) at the festival.

Other cast members in the high-profile ensemble cast include Isabelle Huppert, Fabrice Luchini, Dany Boon and regular collaborator André Dussollier, according to the website of the film’s Paris-based international sales company Playtime.

The feature is produced by Ozon’s long-time producers Éric and Nicolas Altmayer at Paris-based Mandarin Production, the recent credits of which include Netflix’s The Takedown, directed by Louis Leterrier and starring Omar Sy and Laurent Lafitte, and the director’s own company FOZ.

Ozon has not officially revealed the storyline but it is believed to revolve around a penniless actress who is accused of murdering a famous producer but is acquitted on the basis that her act was in self-defence.

The notoriety of the case helps her to find fame and fortune, but in a twist, evidence comes to light around the case.

The work marks Ozon’s 23rd fiction feature to date in a filmography which includes Under The Sand (2000), 8 Women (2002), Swimming Pool (2003), Potiche (2012), Frantz (2016), By The Grace Of God (2018), Everything Went Fine (2021) and Peter von Kant (2022).