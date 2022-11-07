Fox Sets Midseason Schedule With Premieres For Courtroom Anthology ‘Accused’, Procedural ‘Alert’ & Comedy ‘Animal Control’

Fox unveiled its upcoming winter 2023 premiere dates for new and returning series including the anticipated courtroom anthology Accused, which will debut in January.

Also new this winter are Alert, a procedural drama about the Philadelphia Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit, single-camera workplace comedy Animal Control and reality series Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, which challenges celebrities with tasks from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process.

In addition to its three new series on the winter slate, Fox also announced dates for several returning series like Fantasy Island, 9-1-1: Lone Star and Celebrity Name That Tune.

Season two of Gordon Ramsay’s Next Level Chef will be getting a boost, premiering after the Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb 12. The series will premiere in its regular time period on Feb. 16.

Also getting a Sunday debut are Accused, which will premiere on Jan. 22 and then make its time period debut two days later on Tuesday, Jan 24, and Alert, which will premiere on Jan. 8 before debuting in its regular time slot the next day.

Missing from the winter lineup are two of the network’s staple series, 9-1-1 and The Masked Singer, which will return in the spring.

Dan Harmon’s animated comedy series Krapopolis, which is set in mythical Ancient Greece and centers on a flawed family of humans, gods and monsters that tries to run one of the world’s first cities without killing each other, gets a special premiere in November before launching in May.

2022-23 Fox New Series

Here’s Fox fall 2022-23 schedule (all times ET/PT unless noted) with premiere dates, in chronological order, followed by more details on each of the new series.

SUNDAY

On/Beginning Jan 8.

8-9 PM ET/5-6 PM PT — Alert (Series Premiere)

9-9:30 PM — Bob’s Burgers

9:30-10 PM — Family Guy

On Jan. 22

9-10 PM — Accused (Series Premiere)

On Feb. 12

10:30-11:40 PM ET/7:30-8:40 PM PT — Next Level Chef (Season Premiere)

MONDAY

Beginning Jan. 2

8-9 PM — Fantasy Island

Beginning Jan. 9

9-10 PM — Alert (Time Period Premiere)

TUESDAY

Beginning Jan. 3

8-9 PM — The Resident

Beginning Jan. 24

9-10 PM — Accused (Time Period Premiere)

Beginning Jan. 17

8-9 PM — 9-1-1: Lone Star

WEDNESDAY

Beginning Jan. 4

8-10 PM — Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test (2 Hour Series Premiere)

Beginning Jan. 11

8-9 PM — Celebrity Name That Tune

9-10 PM — Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test (Time Period Premiere)

THURSDAY

Beginning Jan. 5

8-9 PM — Hell’s Kitchen

9-9:30 PM — Welcome to Flatch

9:30-10 PM — Call Me Kat

Beginning Feb. 16

8-9PM — Next Level Chef (Time Period Premiere)

9-9:30 PM — Animal Control

Here are more details about Fox’s new series debuting this winter:

Dramas:

ACCUSED

Accused is a collection of 15 intense, topical and exquisitely human stories of crime and punishment. Each episode is a fast-paced provocative thriller, exploring a different crime, in a different city, with an entirely original cast. Based on the BBC’s BAFTA-winning crime anthology, each episode opens in a courtroom on the defendant, with viewers knowing nothing about their crime or how they ended up on trial. Told from the defendant’s point of view through flashbacks, the show holds a mirror up to current times with evocative and emotional stories. In the end, audiences will discover how an ordinary person gets caught up in extraordinary circumstances, and how one impulsive decision can impact the course of that life – and the lives of others – forever. Developed by Howard Gordon (Homeland, 24) and executive-produced by Gordon, Alex Gansa (Homeland, 24) and David Shore (House, The Good Doctor), Accused once again fearlessly takes on the hottest topics of our time. The show features cinematic auspices and production values anchored by Oscar and Emmy-winning talent, including Michael Chiklis, Abigail Breslin, Whitney Cummings, Margo Martindale, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Wendell Pierce, Rachel Bilson, Jack Davenport, Molly Parker and directors Billy Porter, Marlee Matlin, Tazbah Chavez and Michael Chiklis.

ALERT

Written by Eisendrath and starring Scott Caan (Hawaii 5-0) and Dania Ramirez (Devious Maids), Alert is a procedural drama about the Philadelphia Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit (MPU). Each episode features a heart-pounding, life-or-death search for a missing person that runs alongside police officers Jason Grant (Scott Caan) and his ex-wife Nikki Batista’s (Dania Ramirez) series-long quest to find out the truth about their long-lost son. Alert is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and FOX Entertainment. John Eisendrath serves as showrunner and executive producer. Jamie Foxx, Datari Turner, J.R. Orci, Adam Kane and Michael Offer are also executive producers. The series stars Scott Caan, Dania Ramirez, Adeola Role (The Blacklist), Ryan Broussard (Only Murders in the Building) and Graham Verchere (Stargirl).

Comedy

ANIMAL CONTROL

FOX Entertainment’s first wholly owned live-action comedy, Animal Control will follow a group of local Animal Control workers whose lives are complicated by the fact that animals are simple, but humans are not. McHale stars as Frank, an opinionated, eccentric Animal Control officer who may not have gone to college but is still the most well-read person in the room. A former cop, Frank tried to expose corruption in his department, but his efforts got him fired, which may explain why he’s so cynical and curmudgeonly. He has an almost superhuman ability to understand animals. Humans…not so much. Frank is assigned a new partner, Fred “Shred” Taylor (newcomer Michael Rowland), an optimistic rookie Animal Control officer. They both report into their sweet-natured and endearingly awkward boss Emily Price (Vella Lovell, Mr. Mayor). Amit Patel (Ravi Patel, Master of None) and Victoria Sands (Grace Palmer, Shortland Street) are also partners in the Animal Control office – though they could not be more opposite. Rounding out the precinct is veterinarian Dr. Summers (Alvina August, The Boys), receptionist Dolores Stubb (Kelli Ogmundson, Cavendish) and Templeton Dudge (Gerry Dee, Mr. D), an Animal Control officer from a neighboring precinct with a real chip on his shoulder. Animal Control is produced by FOX Entertainment Studios and executive-produced by Bob Fisher (Wedding Crashers, Sirens, The Moodys), Rob Greenberg (Frasier, How I Met Your Mother, The Moodys), Dan Sterling (Long Shot, The Interview, Girls, The Office, King of the Hill), Tad Quill (Scrubs, The Moodys) and McHale.

Reality

SPECIAL FORCES: WORLD’S TOUGHEST TEST

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test features household names who endure some of the harshest, most grueling challenges from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process. There are no votes, and no eliminations – just survival. These celebrities, who are so used to being in the spotlight, quickly learn the meaning of “no guts, no glory” – and no glam. The 16 celebrity recruits are Danny Amendola, Mel B, Hannah Brown, Tyler Florence, Kate Gosselin, Dwight Howard, Montell Jordan, Gus Kenworthy, Nastia Liukin, Carli Lloyd, Beverley Mitchell, Kenya Moore, Mike Piazza, Dr. Drew Pinsky, Anthony Scaramucci and Jamie Lynn Spears. The series is produced by Minnow Films. Sophie Leonard, Alicia Kerr and Becky Clarke serve as executive producers.