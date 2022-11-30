You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Frank Sinatra Stage Musical In Works With ‘Diana’ Writer Joe DiPietro And Triple Tony Winner Kathleen Marshall

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

CBS Studios & Paramount TV Studios Layoffs Hit As New Structure Set
Read the full story

Fox News Tops November Ratings, CNN And MSNBC Show Gains Vs. 2021

Fox News Channel

Fox News again topped the November ratings across dayparts and key demos, but CNN and MSNBC posted gains as the midterms dominated coverage.

Fox News averaged 2.44 million total viewers in primetime, down 6% from the same month a year earlier. MSNBC averaged 1.2 million viewers, up 10%, and CNN averaged 749,000, up 14%. In the 25-54 demo, Fox News averaged 356,000, down 16%, while CNN averaged 190,000, up 26%, and MSNBC posted 148,000, up 4%.

In total day, Fox News averaged 1.57 million, up 1%, versus MSNBC with 752,000, up 13%, and CNN with 560,000, up 12%. In the 25-54 demo, Fox News averaged 227,000 viewers, down 16%, compared to 124,000 for CNN, up 13%, and 93,000 for MSNBC, up 16%.

Related Story

CNN Starts Layoffs Of Workforce As Parent Warner Bros. Discovery Undergoes Cost-Cutting

Fox News also had the top five cable news shows. The Five topped total viewers, averaging 3.7 million, followed by Tucker Carlson Tonight with 3.5 million, Jesse Watters Primetime at 3.17 million, Hannity with 3.08 million and Special Report with Bret Baier at 2.8 million.

Tucker Carlson Tonight topped adults 25-54, averaging 506,000, followed by The Five with 466,000, Hannity at 428,000, Jesse Watters Primetime at 405,000 and Gutfeld! with 397,000.

The figures are from Nielsen via Fox News. The network noted that Gutfeld!, averaging 2.3 million viewers, had its highest rated month since it launched last year, and that its election night coverage drew 7.4 million total viewers and 1.9 million in the 25-54 demo, topping other broadcast and cable networks.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad