Fox Strikes Broadcast Development Deal With ‘Lethal Weapon’s McG

Fox Entertainment has entered into a broadcast development deal with writer, producer and director McG (SupernaturalLethal WeaponWe Are Marshall).

McG and his production company, Wonderland Sound & Vision, will develop and produce drama series for Fox, which will own and sell the programs resulting from the partnership.

Fox worked with creator McG, on the TV version of drama Lethal Weapon, which aired on the network for three seasons and further back on The O.C.

“From The O.C. to Lethal Weapon, McG is an original talent who has made an indelible imprint on FOX,” said Fox President of Entertainment Michael Thorn. “Welcoming him and Wonderland back to the FOX team is a pleasure to announce because we know the possibilities for imaginative storytelling are limitless.”

McG added: “Michael is a rare talent who understands how to tell artistically excellent stories that can be enjoyed by large audiences. This is the definition of FOX. Big, bold storytelling that is inviting to everyone.”

The news comes on the same morning Fox’s new distribution outfit Fox Entertainment Global (FEG) revealed it is pushing into international scripted co-productions, has optioned a “best-selling selling British thriller” and is “looking into” an international detective franchise. 

McG is the director ten feature films and eight television pilots.  His features include Charlie’s Angels and Terminator Salvation and he directed the pilots Fox’s Fastlane, NBC’s Chuck and The Mysteries of Laura, Freeform’s Shadowhunters and Disney+’s Turner and Hooch.

