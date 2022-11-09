Formula 1 Hires Former Universal & Studiocanal Executive As Head of Original Content

Formula 1 has hired former Universal and Studiocanal executive Isabelle Stewart as Head of Original Content.

In the newly created role, Stewart will be in charge of expanding F1’s content production and creating new relationships and partnerships with creators.

Prior to joining F1, Stewart was Director of Content Development and Acquisition at Audible, and before that was Head of Acquisitions at Protagonist. She has also had stints in exec and managerial roles at Universal, Focus Features, and Studiocanal.

News of Stewart’s appointment comes as Hollywood increasingly turns to the sport as a source for new content and stories. Earlier this year, Deadline revealed that Apple Studios has locked in its deal to acquire Top Gun: Maverick helmer Joseph Kosinski’s Formula One racing film, starring Brad Pitt.



The as-yet-untitled film will have Pitt playing a driver who comes out of retirement to compete alongside a rookie against the titans of his sport. Ehren Kruger (Top Gun: Maverick) wrote the script. Kosinski will produce his untitled feature alongside Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer Films (Top Gun: Maverick), seven-time Formula One champion Sir Lewis Hamilton and Plan B, with Copper CEO Penni Thow serving as executive producer.

Netflix has also heavily invested in F1 with the popular docuseries Formula 1: Drive to Survive. The high-profile and high-octane series kicked off in March 2019 and was renewed in May for a fifth and sixth season.