‘For All Mankind’: Svetlana Efremova Joins Apple TV+’s Space Drama Series

EXCLUSIVE: Svetlana Efremova (The Americans) has been cast as a series regular in the upcoming fourth season of Apple TV+’s space drama series For All Mankind.

Created by Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi, For All Mankind explores what would have happened if the global space race had never ended. The series presents an aspirational world where NASA astronauts, engineers and their families find themselves in the center of extraordinary events seen through the prism of an alternate history timeline — a world in which the USSR beats the US to the moon.

The third season shifted the action to the early ’90s with a race to a new planetary frontier: Mars. The Red Planet became the new front in the Space Race not only for the U.S. and the Soviet Union, but also an unexpected new entrant with a lot to prove and even more at stake. The characters found themselves going head-to-head as their ambitions for Mars come into conflict and their loyalties tested, creating a pressure cooker that built to a climactic conclusion.

Efremova will play Irina Morozova, a high-ranking Soviet official.

The ensemble cast for season three includes Joel Kinnaman, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, Sonya Walger, Krys Marshall, Edi Gathegi, Cynthy Wu, Casey W. Johnson, Coral Peña with Wrenn Schmidt. The expanding cast for season four also includes recently announced new additions Daniel Stern, Toby Kebbell and Tyler Rushing, and recurring stars Maria Mashkova, Dimiter Marinov and Salvador Chacón.

Moore executive produces alongside Nedivi and Wolpert who also serve as showrunners, as well as Maril Davis, David Weddle and Bradley Thompson. For All Mankind is produced by Sony Pictures Television.

Efremova was most recently seen, opposite January Jones, in Netflix series Spinning Out. She is represented by Greene Talent.



