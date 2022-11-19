Skip to main content
Florence + The Machine Postpones Tour Dates

Florence + The Machine has postponed its upcoming UK tour dates because of lead singer Florence Welch’s broken foot.

Welch broke the bad news on her social media.

“I’m sorry to say that after an X-ray I was dancing on a broken foot last night. It is not in my nature to postpone a show, and certainly not a U.K. tour, but I’m in pain and as dancers know, dancing on an injury is not a good idea. And [I] have been told not to perform to avoid further damage.”

“Please hang on to your tickets,” Welch adde. “We are working our hardest to reschedule these dates for next year and we will let you know as soon as possible. I’m heartbroken as the ‘Dance Fever’ tour has been my favorite show we have ever put on. The communion with you. Your beautiful faces shining. I love you so much, and I’m so sorry to anyone who is disappointed. My heart is aching. I can’t wait to be back on my feet and back in your arms.”

Florence + the Machine has seven more dates scheduled throughout the U.K. through the end of November.

