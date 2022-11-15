First-Look Image Of Emma Roberts In Prime Video’s ‘Space Cadet’

Prime Video today shared the first-look image of Emma Roberts in the new original romcom Space Cadet.

Directed by Liz W. Garcia (The Lifeguard) from her own original screenplay, the film follows Florida party girl Rex (Roberts), who turns out to be the only hope for the NASA space program after a fluke puts her in training with other candidates who may have better resumes, but don’t have her smarts, heart, and nerve, the synopsis reads.

Previously announced to star alongside Roberts are Poppy Liu (Hacks), Gabrielle Union (The Inspection), Tom Hopper (The Umbrella Academy), Colombian pop star Sebastián Yatra, David Foley (The Kids in the Hall), and Desi Lydic (Awkward). Additional casting includes Kuhoo Verma (Plan B), Yasha Jackson (The Flight Attendant), Troy Iwata (Dash & Lily), Andrew Call (Z: The Beginning of Everything), and Josephine Huang.

Space Cadet will launch on Prime Video in more than 240 counties and territories worldwide outside the U.S. and Japan.

Producers include Greg Silverman and Jon Berg on behalf of Stampede Ventures, with Stampede’s Gideon Yu and Chris Bosco exec producing alongside Roberts, Garcia, and Michael Tadross. Stampede Ventures financed the pic.

Roberts is currently in production on Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man offshoot Madame Web. Some of her recent credits include the Netflix rom-com Holidate, directed by John Whitesell. The actress has also been seen in such films as The Hunt, Who We Are Now, Nerve, The Blackcoat’s Daughter, Palo Alto, We’re the Millers, Empire State, and Scream 4. Notable television credits include American Horror Story and Scream Queens. Roberts exec produced the popular Netflix series First Kill and is also producing the upcoming Hulu series Tell Me Lies, based on Carola Lovering’s same-name novel, under her Belletrist TV banner.