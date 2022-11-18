Eric Johnson, Martin Kove & Kevin Nash Set For Action Picture ‘Fight Another Day’ As Shoot Begins In Toronto

EXCLUSIVE: Kemodo Entertainment and High Star Entertainment have announced the start of shoot in Toronto for action movie Fight Another Day.

Eric Johnson (Fifty Shades Darker, Vikings) stars as a tough cop who is transported to a dystopian future, where he is forced to enter a deadly combat tournament in order to return to his past.

He is joined in the cast by Martin Kove (The Karate Kid) and Kevin Nash (The Punisher, John Wick).

The independent production will also feature a number of cult UFC fighters including Chuck “The Iceman” Liddell and “The World’s Most Dangerous Man” Ken Shamrock.

James Mark, whose credits include the action-packed sci-fi thrillers Control and Enhanced, directs and also takes co-writing credits with Matthew K. Nayman.

The project is produced by Bruno Marino (Gridlocked, Uncharted: The Fan Film) at film and TV company High Star Entertainment with Mark’s Kemodo Entertainment.

“James has years of stunt action movies under his belt,” said Marino. “He made his bones working on several Hollywood productions and will no doubt amaze audiences with his unique brand of fight/action sequences.”

Independent film production company Kemodo Entertainment specializes in the action genre and features an in-house action team comprised of Hollywood stunt professionals.

Its previous credits include Control, distributed by Saban Films in the US and levelFILM in Canada, and Enhanced distributed by Vertical Entertainment in the US.