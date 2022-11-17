Fifth Season Expands Its Non-Scripted Business With Hire Of Former Blumhouse Exec Mary Lisio

Fifth Season, the company formerly known as Endeavor Content, is bulking up its non-scripted and documentary business.

It has hired former Blumhouse exec Mary Lisio in the newly created role of EVP, Non-Scripted, Development & Production. She will build out the company’s non-scripted slate across streaming, linear and theatrical distribution and will work closely with Kevin Iwashina, who heads up the company’s documentary investment and sales business.

Lisio, who left Blumhouse last year, oversaw series such as Netflix’s Worst Roommate Ever and doc Pray Away, CNN series The People v. The Klan, HBO Max’s What Happened, Brittany Murphy? and HBO’s The Anarchists. She also oversaw the development and sales of podcasts such as Revelations and The Oval Office Tapes.

Prior to joining Blumhouse, Lisio was at Ridley Scott’s Scott Free and RSA Films, where she worked on Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives for Apple Music, History’s Gettysburg, Nat Geo’s Killing Jesus, Killing Kennedy and Killing Lincoln and she also worked at R.J. Cutler’s Actual Reality on The September Issue.

Fifth Season’s doc and non-scripted slate includes Apple’s food docuseries Omnivore, Ramin Bahrani’s 2nd Chance, Being Mary Tyler Moore and a feature doc on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky from Sean Penn.

“Mary is an exceptional producer and a wonderful human. Her deep experience and great taste make her the perfect person to build our non-scripted and documentary development & production business,” said co-CEOs Graham Taylor and Chris Rice.

“I’m thrilled to join this extraordinary and visionary group of people at Fifth Season,” said Lisio. “We share a passion for creating purpose-driven non-scripted and documentary content with amazing talent on and off the screen. The culture of Fifth Season is just what I have been looking for – inclusive, collaborative and most of all, respectful. Thank you to Graham and Chris for this tremendous opportunity.”