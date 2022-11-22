Fearne Cotton Behind Sky Kids Drama As Channel Goes Linear; Prime Video’s ‘The Devil’s Hour’ Renewed For Seasons Two & Three; ‘A Cosmology Of Monsters’; Lenny Abrahamson Joins DIFF Board – Global Briefs

Fearne Cotton Behind Sky Kids Drama As Channel Goes Linear

British presenter Fearne Cotton is exec producing a Sky Kids drama as the channel launches ad-free on linear TV, moving in the opposite direction to older-skewing BBC kids rival CBBC, which will soon be online only. The Sky Kids channel will roll out to Sky linear TV as a 24 hour channel in February with originals including the Cotton-exec produced My Friend Misty, following an animated character who sets out to build emotional resilience in kids. Misty surprises a group of children in the show with magical visits, helping them to deal with their feelings both good and bad by providing a series of tips and practical exercises to support them in difficult situations. Cotton has presented on CBBC, GMTV and CITV as well as the likes of Top of the Pops and Celebrity Juice. The show will be joined by new originals Ready, Eddie, GO!, which is led by an autistic character, and dinosaur show Dino Club. Sky Kids is currently available to watch on demand and via the Sky Kids app, partnering with the likes of Cartoon Network and Nickelodeon. The move comes as older-skewing BBC kids channel CBBC prepares to move in the opposite direction and go online only, although pre-school CBeebies remains on linear.

‘The Devil’s Hour’ Renewed For Seasons Two & Three By Amazon

The Devil’s Hour thriller has been recommissioned for a second and third season by Amazon Prime Video, demonstrating the streamer’s commitment to Hartswood Films’ show. The Peter Capaldi and Jessica Raine-starring drama, which is exec produced by Sherlock’s Steven Moffat and Sue Vertue, follows Lucy Chambers’ hunt for serial killer Gideon. Series two will act as both prequel and sequel to the first, as Gideon’s true intentions are finally revealed and he attempts to involve Lucy in his mission to stop an elusive force of evil. The show also stars Nikesh Patel, Phil Dunster, Meera Syal and Benjamin Chivers. Tom Moran is writer. “We’re thrilled with the audience response to The Devil’s Hour and can’t wait to share the next chapter of this mind-bending story,” said Dan Grabiner, head of UK Originals, Amazon Studios.

Saloon Media To Adapt Shaun Hamill’s Novel ‘A Cosmology Of Monsters’ As Series

See No Evil producer Saloon Media has acquired rights to Shaun Hamill’s debut novel A Cosmology of Monsters as an “elevated” family drama. The book will be adapted into an eight-part series, following the Turner family who operate an immersive haunted house experience but begin to realize real monsters are at their door. Caitlin D. Fryers (Wyonna Earp, Private Eyes) is creator and executive producer and will work with Saloon’s SVP, Scripted Content, Melissa Williamson, on development. Blue Ant Media-owned Saloon’s Michael Kot and author Hamill are also EPs. Fryers is represented by Meridian Artists.

Lenny Abrahamson & Trish Long Join DIFF Board

The Dublin International Film Festival (DIFF) has appointed Walt Disney Studios Ireland Vice President & General Manager Ireland Trish Long and Oscar-nominated Lenny Abrahamson to it board. “Both bring a wealth of experience and important skills to bear and will be invaluable additions to our existing team,” said Festival Director Gráinne Humphreys. Abrahamson, whose feature Room was Oscar-nominated in four categories in 2016, winning Brie Larson the Best Actress Award, has been a regular guest at the festival over the years. His psychological thriller The Little Stranger screened there in 2018, and he has also hosted interviews with international guests, including Mike Leigh. “I look forward to supporting Gráinne and the whole team as they continue to provide Dublin audiences with the chance to see the best of Irish and world cinema,” said the director. Other current Board members include Elaine Gill (Deputy Chair), Aidan Greene, Neasa Hardiman, Ruth Hunter, Louise Kiely, Laurence Mackin, Ola Majekodunmi, Ronan Murphy, Bashir Otukoya and Paula Woods.