‘Fear The Invisible Man’: HG Wells Remake Inks Key International Deals — AFM 

EXCLUSIVE: UK-based sales firm 101 Films International has inked a raft of key deals on Fear the Invisible Man, a feature remake of the HG Wells novel The Invisible Man, from director Paul Dudbridge (Horizon).

The flick, written by Philip Daay (Crystal’s Shadow) and developed by producer Monika Gergelova (Checkmate), has been acquired for North America (Screen Media), France (Factoris Films), Germany (Dolphin), and India (Superfine films). 101 Films will hold onto the UK rights.

Set in the late 1890s and filmed in South West England, the film follows Adeline, a young British woman who provides shelter to an old medical school colleague, a man who has somehow turned himself invisible. As his isolation grows and his sanity frays, he schemes to create a reign of wanton murder and terror across the city – and Adeline’s the only one who knows he even exists.

Mhairi Calvey (Braveheart), David Hayman (The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas), Mark Arnold (Teen Wolf), and Mike Beckingham (Truth Seekers) star. Produced in the UK by M & M Film Productions, additional credits include Alex Metcalf as Director of Photography and music by Alexander Arntzen. Producers are Monika Gergelova, Malcolm Winter, and Michael Riley with Dudbridge co-producing.

Andy Lyon, CEO, 101 Films International said: “We knew that such a unique take on this globally loved story would be attractive to the international market and are extremely pleased to see so many early sales at AFM. It’s an intriguing reimagining created by the brilliant M & M Film Productions team with a strong cast and incredible photography. We look forward to speaking to more buyers here in Santa Monica about the opportunity for Fear the Invisible Man in their territories.”