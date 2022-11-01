‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ Canceled At Netflix After Two Seasons

The journey of the fairies is over.

Netflix has canceled Fate: The Winx Saga after two seasons.

“This is not fun news to share, but Netflix [has] decided not to move forward with season three of Fate: The Winx Saga. This is especially tough because I know how many of you loved this season. It’s a heartbreaking silver lining, but a silver lining all the same. I’m so proud of everyone who worked on the show, and so happy we got to tell the stories we did. Our cast and crew put in a ton of hard work creating this world and these characters. I’m grateful for each and every one of them, and for all of you for watching. It’s been an amazing four years. Hopefully we’ll see each other again in the future,” wrote showrunner Brian Young on Instagram.

Fate: The Winx Saga follows the coming-of-age journey of five fairies attending Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld. The second season explores the question “What am I going to be when I grow up?” in a school now led by Headmistress Rosalind. When fairies start to go missing in the night Bloom and her Suitemates discover a dangerous threat lurking in the shadows – one they’ll have to stop before it wreaks havoc on the entire Otherworld.

It stars Abigail Cowen, Hannah van der Westhuysen, Precious Mustapha, Eliot Salt and Elisha Applebaum.

The series launched in January 2021 and the second season premiered in September.

The series comes from Archery Pictures Production in association with Rainbow is based on Winx Club, which was created and produced in Italy by Iginio Straffi, founder and CEO of Rainbow Group. After its 2004 launch, it became one of the most successful animated series in Europe and one of the first Italian series to be sold in the U.S.

The Vampire Diaries alumus Brian Young is the showrunner and executive produces alongside Judy Counihan and Kris Thykier of Archery Pictures and Joanne Lee and Cristiana Buzzelli from Rainbow.