‘Fantastic Beasts’ Actress Poppy Corby-Tuech Signs With Buchwald

EXCLUSIVE: Poppy Corby-Tuech (Fantastic Beasts) has signed with Buchwald for representation.

Corby-Tuech is best known for portraying the character of Vinda Rosier in the Warner Bros. Fantastic Beasts film franchise led by Eddie Redmayne and Jude Law. She stars in the second and third installments, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. Based on the book by J.K. Rowling and a spin-off prequel to the Harry Potter novel and film series, the Fantastic Beasts series has grossed over $1.8 billion worldwide. Other film credits include 2013’s Dracula: The Dark Prince and 2016’s Una.

She most recently starred as Mariel Raphael in the Amazon original TV series The Peripheral opposite Chloe Grace Moretz and Jack Raynor. The sci-fi series, from Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, is based on the 2014 book of the same name written by William Gibson.

Previously, the French-British actress starred in the E! soap opera The Royals in the role of Prudence in Seasons 1 and 2, and the role of Marie-Louise D’Aubigne in Hulu’s Harlots.

Corby-Tuech continues to be repped by Luber Roklin Entertainment and Accelerate Management in the UK.