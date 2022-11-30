Eva De Dominici & Rufus Sewell Join Nadia Conners‘ Dramedy ’The Uninvited’

EXCLUSIVE: Eva De Dominici (The Cleaning Lady) and Rufus Sewell (Old) are among the newest additions to Nadia Conners’ first narrative feature The Uninvited, for Foton.Pictures and Rosebud Pictures, which is currently shooting in Los Angeles.

The actors join an ensemble that also includes Elizabeth Reaser, Walton Goggins, Lois Smith and Pedro Pascal, as previously announced.

In the film written and directed by Conners, a stranger interrupts a party, provoking a comedy of errors, deep reckonings, and a reordering of life. Kate Comer (King Knight), Michael Panes (The Man in the Woods), Annie Korzen (Taming Kate) and Roland Rubio will round out the cast.

Rosie Fellner, Ari Taboada and Carlos Enrique Cuscó are producing, with Cassian Elwes and Naomi Despres serving as exec producers, and WME Independent handling global sales.

De Dominici currently stars alongside Elodie Yung, Adan Canto and Oliver Hudson in Miranda Kwok’s Fox crime drama series The Cleaning Lady, which returned for its second season in September. Other recent credits on the TV side include Prime Video’s Maradona: Blessed Dream and CBS’ Hawaii Five-0.

Sewell is an Emmy and BAFTA Award nominee whose recent film credits include M. Night Shyamalan’s Old, Florian Zeller’s Oscar winner The Father, and Ruper Goold’s Judy starring Renée Zellweger as Judy Garland. The actor has also been seen on series like The Pale Horse, The Man in the High Castle and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — all from Amazon — to name a few.

De Dominici is represented by Gersh, Italy’s Twelve Entertainment and Untitled Entertainment; Sewell by CAA, the UK’s Julian Belfrage Associates, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman; Comer by AKA Talent Agency and Zero Gravity Management; Panes by Phoenix Artists; and Korzen by Smith & Hervey/Grimes Talent Agency.