‘Scrubs’ Co-EP Eric Weinberg Hit With Duel Sexual Assault Lawsuits; Producer Behind Bars On 18 Counts Of Rape

Currently incarcerated in downtown Los Angeles on 18 criminal counts of rape, former Scrubs co-executive producer Eric Weinberg has now been sued by two different women in civil court for sexual assault.

“Plaintiff C.D. suffered physical, emotional, and economic harm as a result of Weinberg’s assault, and brings this action for sexual assault, sexual battery, sexual harassment, gender violence, assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and negligence,” says one of the filings made late yesterday in Los Angeles Superior Court against Weinberg (read it here). Describing the alleged 2019 rape in the producer’s LA home in graphic detail, the jury trial seeking complaint asks for wide-ranging, but unspecified damages.

Initially arrested by LAPD in July on multiple rape charges strewn from 2012 to 2019, Weinberg was first released on a $3.2 million bail bond. Later upped to $5 million, that bail was revoked, and Weinberg was taken into custody on October 25 after pleading not guilty at his DTLA arraignment. “The defendant has engaged in a pattern of violence for at least six years,” said Judge Victoria B. Wilson over the objections of Philip Cohen and other members of Weinberg’s defense team who were present. The LASC judge went on to call Weinberg a potential “serial rapist” and termed his decades of vile behavior as “brazen and predatory.”

Held in the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in downtown LA, Weinberg is next scheduled to have a hearing in his criminal case on November 15. Looking at a stretch of up to 100 years in state prison if found guilty, the ex-Californication EP is facing six counts of sexual penetration by use of force, four counts of oral copulation, three counts of forcible rape, two counts of sexual battery by restraint and one count each of assault by means of force likely to cause great bodily injury, attempted sexual penetration by use of force and false imprisonment by violence.

“Eric Weinberg is a calculated, serial predator who targeted these women, and caused them immense trauma, mental anguish and physical harm,” says Micha Star Liberty, the lead attorney of the two women. in the civil cases. “Weinberg must be held accountable to these women for his horrifying actions,” the Liberty Law manager partner added. Joining forces with Gibbs Law Group, Liberty says she and her colleagues are examining more potential civil suits from more potential victims.

Since Weinberg’s arrest this summer, the LAPD and LA County District Attorney’s office has received over 70 tips and tales of women who say they too were lured to the producer’s home and raped on the promise of a photo shoot to further a career in the entertainment industry.

Weinberg targeted women in their 20s and 30s “in grocery stores, coffee shops and other public places,” according to police. “He is a danger to society,” Deputy DA May Martinez said Weinberg at the October 25 hearing. “He is a danger to all females.”