Eric Christian Olsen’s Cloud Nine Sells 4 Projects To CBS Including Family Latinx Comedy Headlined By Al Madrigal

EXCLUSIVE: NCIS: Los Angeles co-star Eric Christian Olsen’s Cloud Nine Productions (Woke) has sold four projects, two comedies and two dramas, at CBS.

The network is developing Family Insurance, a single-camera Latinx family workplace comedy co-written, executive produced and starring Al Madrigal; Mixed Signals, a single-camera romantic comedy from writer Liz Thompson inspired by her life, crime drama Peculiar from JS Mayank (The Fame Game) and Jeffrey Leiber (Lost), and an untitled legal drama. CBS Studios, where Olsen’s Cloud Nine is under a deal, is the studio for all four projects, which Olsen executive produces alongside John Will, with Anna Volain Jones as co-executive producer, for Cloud Nine.

Co-written and executive produced by Madrigal and Ryan Walls, who also have deals at CBS Studios, as well as Adam Lowitt, Family Insurance is a Latinx family workplace comedy revolving around Al Fuentes (Madrigal) who after separating from his wife reluctantly returns to his childhood home to work at the family insurance business that his loud, tough, first generation immigrant father started.

Written and executive produced by Thompson, who started losing her hearing in elementary school until she became completely deaf, Mixed Signals is inspired by her real-life love story and relationship with her deaf partner of seven years. The ensemble comedy revolves around a career-obsessed, relationship-phobic woman and her hopeless romantic deaf neighbor as they gradually fall for one another and push each other outside of their comfort zones.

Craig Gerard and Matt Zinman (How I Met Your Mother) are supervising the project and executive produce with Thompson and David Clark.

In Peculiar, reeling from the ​mysterious disappearance of his former partner, a dogged, seen-it-all detective teams up with a brash, criminology-obsessed, genius psychopath to solve complex crimes across Seattle.

Mayank and Lieber executive produce.

Details about the fourth project, a legal drama, are being kept under wraps.

Madrigal is known for his role as Senior Latino Correspondent on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart. He was also a series regular and writer on Showtime’s I’m Dying Up Here, and served as a writer, actor, and producer on the CBS show, Broke. Madrigal’s film credits include The Way Back with co-star Ben Affleck, Night School alongside Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish, and Morbius opposite Jared Leto.

Cloud Nine has been prolific under the company’s deal at CBS Studios, selling multiple projects every year. It previously developed and produced the praised Hulu comedy Woke, starring Lamorne Morris, that ran for two seasons. Cloud Nine is repped by UTA and Gretchen Rush and Elena Grieco at Hansen Jacobson Teller.