‘The Equalizer 3’ Catering Staff Arrested In Italy Drug Raid Were Independent Contractors & Not On Set, Sources Say

There have been reports over the last 24 hours of a drugs raid implicating production staff involved in the Italian shoot of The Equalizer 3 on Italy’s Amalfi Coast.

Deadline is hearing from close sources, however, that the arrested parties worked for a catering company which was an independent contractor and would likely be replaced.

They add that the men were arrested after a private gathering on a day off for the country’s November 1 All Saints’ public holiday and were not on set when their alleged crimes took place.

According to reports in the Italian press, Italian paramilitary police raided the accommodation where the men were staying Tuesday and seized 120 grams of cocaine.

Local carabinieri captain Umberto D’Angelantonio said two Roman caterers had been arrested and charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of dealing and were now being held under house arrest at their hotel in the coastal town of Maiori.

The raid was prompted by the sudden death of another member of the catering team from a heart attack and the discovery of cocaine in his pockets.

Subsequent reports of these events make it sound like there was a problem on The Equalizer 3 set and that is false, said sources.

The Equalizer 3 is jointly produced by Tarak Ben Ammar and Sony Pictures Entertainment. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, it is the sequel to the 2018 action thriller The Equalizer 2 and sees Denzel Washington reprise his role as retired U.S. Marine and DIA officer Robert McCall, opposite Dakota Fanning.

Producers are Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Washington, Fuqua, Clayton Townsend, Alex Siskin, Steve Tisch, Tony Eldridge and Michael Sloan.