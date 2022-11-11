Pawel Mykietyn Admits He Loved The “Crazy” Of Composing Music For A Wandering Donkey In Poland’s Oscar Entry ‘EO’ – Sound & Screen

How do you write music for a wandering donkey in EO? Composer Pawel Mykietyn didn’t take the responsibility lightly.

“First off this donkey survived,” the Polish composer told the audience, with the help of an interpreter, at Deadline’s Sound & Screen awards-season event. “I hope I don’t disturb the movie by music. … Sometimes it’s difficult to know what a donkey feels.”

EO, by Polish veteran Jerzy Skolimowski and submitted by Poland to this year’s Oscar International Feature race, is a vision of modern Europe as seen through the eyes of a a precious mule. “In the movie, the donkey is in a lot of different places, the donkey meets different people,” said Mykietyn. “There are different situations, some tragic, sometimes funny. I tried to follow the situation, follow the emotion … add some color.”

“It’s crazy,” added Mykietyn, whose other credits include 2010’s Essential Killing and 2015’s 11 Minutes. “But I love this kind of narration, this kind of art.”

EO is presented by Skopia Film and Jeremy Thomas and stars Sandra Drzymalska, Isabelle Huppert, Lorenzo Zurzolo and Mateusz Kosciukiewicz. Jeremy Thomas is the executive producer. The screenplay was written by Ewa Piaskowska and Jerzy Skolimowski.

