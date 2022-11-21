DreamWorks Launches Kids & Entertainment Channel In France

DreamWorks has launched its debut channel in France.

The DreamWorks 24-hour kids and family entertainment channel has kicked off on SFR linear and on-demand in the nation and is now available in 43 countries, having recently rolled out to Mexico, Chile and Brazil.

NBCUniversal International Networks & Direct-to-Consumer, which oversees the channel, said it is now available to 35M households worldwide, having also struck a number of affiliate deals in Hong Kong for Asia of late.

“We are thrilled that DreamWorks is now available in over 40 countries, and we’re bringing our beloved DreamWorks characters to France with the first-ever channel launch, in partnership with SFR,” said Jennifer Lawlor, SVP DreamWorks Animation International, NBCUniversal International Networks & Direct-to-Consumer.

“This debut in France and our 2022 launches in Latin America and Brazil build upon on-going expansion of the channel – following on from recent launches Africa, India and Australia. We are excited to continue to grow DreamWorks’ footprint attracting new audiences with the very best in kids’ entertainment.”

DreamWorks’ slate includes The Adventures of Puss in Boots, All Hail King Julien and Dawn of the Croods, with all programming dubbed into local languages