DreamWorks Animation Debuts New Animated Logo Sequence – Watch

DreamWorks Animation on Friday unveiled a new, 32-second curtain raiser that will open its films going forward.

The animated logo sequence watches as DreamWorks’ iconic moonchild soars through the stars amongst its celebrated franchises including this year’s The Bad Guys, alongside iconic characters from How to Train Your Dragon, Kung Fu Panda, The Boss Baby, Trolls and Shrek.

The piece was developed and produced by a creative team at DreamWorks that included including producer Suzanne Buirgy and production designer Kendall Cronkhite. Harry Gregson-Williams served as its composer.

DreamWorks’ new curtain raiser will be introduced during screenings of the studio’s upcoming animated feature Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, which hits North American theaters for one day only on Saturday, November 26 before going wide on December 21.

The Last Wish is a sequel to DreamWorks’ 2011 feature Puss in Boots — itself, based on the fairytale character of the same name — as well as an offshoot to the studio’s Shrek franchise. The new film picks up with the swashbuckling cat as he discovers that his passion for adventure has taken its toll: he has burned through eight of his nine lives. Puss then sets out on an epic journey to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives. Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek reprise their respective roles as Puss in Boots and Kitty Softpaws, with Olivia Colman, Harvey Guillén, Samson Kayo, Wagner Moura, Anthony Mendez, John Mulaney, Florence Pugh, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Ray Winstone and more rounding out the cast.



Joel Crawford (The Croods: A New Age) directed the new film to be released by Universal Pictures, with Januel Mercado as co-director. Paul Fisher wrote the script, with Mark Swift producing the film, and Christopher Meledrandri serving as exec producer.

Other films coming up from DreamWorks Animation include Trolls 3 (on November 17, 2023) and Kung Fu Panda 4 (on March 8, 2024). Watch the studio’s new logo sequence by clicking above.