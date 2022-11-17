Dramas Dominate Sports For Largest Share Of Broadcast Viewers In October, Nielsen Says

For the second consecutive month, people are watching more television. Time spent watching TV increased by about 2.2% month-over-month in October, according to Nielsen.
The primary uptick in viewership came from broadcast, which managed about 26% of overall viewing for the month — a 10% increase from September’s 24.2%. That’s its largest share since February 2022.
Sports made up about 25% of broadcast usage last month, increasing 19% compared to September. However, dramas stole the spotlight with nearly 27% of overall broadcast viewing — a significant 42% jump from last month.
As expected, streaming still dominated monthly viewing with 37.3% of the overall number, which is slightly higher than last month’s 36.9%. Streaming viewership is up year-over-year on all measured services.
Across streaming, viewing on YouTube beat its September record with 8.5% share of viewing, while Netflix came in with 7.2%. Both Hulu and YouTube benefited from the surge in broadcast viewing in October by way of their linear streaming components, which made up 12.3% and 14.6% of each services’ share, respectively.
Cable viewing dropped from 33.8% to 32.9%. This shouldn’t be surprising, considering cable’s share has dropped every month since March. Cable viewing was down 8.6% year-over-year.
Cable news viewing increased 3.3% in October and had the largest share of any cable genre. Cable sports saw the highest increase in viewing (+25%) compared to last month and represented 9.6% of cable’s share.
