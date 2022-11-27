Drake Gives DJ Khaled A Gift That Keeps On Giving

Birds do it. Bees do it. Even educated DJs do it. We’re talking about that mysterious bodily function that polite society leaves to the imagination.

But rapper Drake knows the way to a man’s heart is through the bathroom. That’s why he has gifted his good friend DJ Khaled with a set of high-end toilets.

In a new Instagram post, DJ Khaled thanked Drake enthusiastically about the special gift.

“My brother Drake just bought me and my family about four big toilet bowls,” Khaled said. “This is called a Toto toilet bowl. I’m not even joking Drake: we been wanting this. Me and my queen been talking about getting Totos for the whole house.”

DJ Khaled expelled a list of the features of the toilet bowl: a UV cleaning system, remote control operation, automatic opening and closing, a bidet function, and a built in air deodorizer. The base model of Drake’s gift has a starting retail price of $2,346.

“If you’ve ever been to Drake’s house, you know its worth $500 million,” Khaled said. “It’s not about the money, it’s just about, he went and got the best of the best. He gifted us a few of these Toto toilet bowls.”

Like all great geniuses, some of DJ Khaled’s most inspired moments come while sitting on the throne.

“This might be the best gift ever. Everybody knows, when you sit down and do the theory,” he said. “That’s when you meditate and reflect on life! When you sit down and do the theory, ideas be coming. Some of my best ideas come from me taking a theory. Real talk! And I got one now that lights up and it sprays theory and it even makes it smell theory. And it’s like a big theory.”