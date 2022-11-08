‘Dr. Death’: Edgar Ramirez To Lead Season 2 Of Peacock Anthology Series

Edgar Ramirez (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story) is set to star in Peacock’s Dr. Death for the anthology series’ second season.

The Emmy Award-nominee will portray Paolo Macchiarini, the focus of Season 2 which is based on the third season of the Wondery podcast of the same name. Macchiarini is a visionary surgeon whose innovative organ transplants seduced the global medical community. When his fiancé, Benita Alexander, and a few suspicious colleagues launch investigations into his botched surgeries, cracks start to appear in Paolo’s charming persona. As Benita learns how far Paolo will go to protect his secrets, a group of doctors halfway across the world makes shocking discoveries of their own that call everything about him into question.

Season 2 hails from showrunner, writer, and executive producer Ashley Michel Hoban (Dr. Death S1, The Girl from Plainville). Patrick Macmanus, who served as showrunner, writer, and EP of the show’s freshman season, will executive produce Season 2 via his Littleton Road Productions banner, under his overall deal with UCP.

Deadline exclusively announced Jennifer Morrison and Laura Belsey will split directing duties. Morrison is set to direct episodes one to four; Belsey will direct 5-8.

Ramirez most recently portrayed Detective Joe Mendoza in the HBO miniseries The Undoing alongside Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant. He will lead the Netflix drama series Florida Man in the role of Mike Valentine.

He is most notably known for his portrayal of Gianni Versace in Ryan Murphy’s The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story which earned Ramirez an Emmy nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series. He was also nominated for an Emmy for his portrayal of the titular character in the miniseries Carlos in 2011.

He is repped by CAA, Impression Entertainment, and Hirsch, Wallerstein, Hayum, et al.