‘Doom Patrol’: HBO Max Series Teases Time Travel And The Looming Threat Of ‘The Literal End Of Days’ In Season 4 Trailer

Doomsday is drawing near in the latest installment of HBO Max‘s Doom Patrol.

The trailer for Season 4, which was released Tuesday, Mark Sheppard’s Willoughby Kipling warns: “Something very big and very dangerous is headed our way. Immortus is real, and it’s coming. We are wandering into the literal end of days as we speak.”

The Immortus Project appears to be a looming threat, explained only as the pursuit for immortality. It’s not clear what big bad the Doom Patrol will be facing, but it may have something to do with the DC supervillain General Immortus, who was introduced in the 1950s as an enemy of the Doom Patrol. In the trailer, the group eventually comes to the conclusion that the only way to win is to travel back in time.

Watch the entire trailer above. Season 4 will premiere on December 8 with two brand-new episodes. Each week after that a new episode will drop through January 5.

Here’s HBO Max’s logline for the upcoming season: “Season four opens with the team unexpectedly traveling to the future to find an unwelcome surprise. Faced with their imminent demise, the Doom Patrol must decide once and for all which is more important: their own happiness or the fate of the world?”

Doom Patrol reimagines some of DC’s most recognized superheroes: “Robotman” aka Cliff Steele (Brendan Fraser), “Negative Man” aka Larry Trainor (Matt Bomer), “Elasti-Woman” aka Rita Farr (April Bowlby), “Crazy Jane” (Diane Guerrero), “Cyborg” aka Victor Stone (Joivan Wade), joined by former super-villain “Madame Rouge” aka Laura de Mille (Michelle Gomez).

Each member of the Doom Patrol suffered a horrible accident that gave them superhuman abilities but also left them scarred and disfigured. Part support group, part Super Hero team, the Doom Patrol is a band of superpowered freaks who fight for a world that wants nothing to do with them.

The series also stars Skye Roberts, Riley Shanahan and Matthew Zuk.

Doom Patrol is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television with showrunner Jeremy Carver, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Chris Dingess and Tamara Becher-Wilkinson serving as executive producers. The series is based on characters created for DC by Arnold Drake, Bob Haney and Bruno Premiani.