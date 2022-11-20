Donald Trump Snubs Elon Musk’s Invitation To Return To Twitter… For Now

Following Elon Musk’s decision to reinstate Donald Trump on – after putting the decision to a controversial vote on the platform – it seems the former president isn’t interested.

“I don’t see any reason for it,” Trump said via video when pressed on the subject by a panel at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual leadership meeting, as reported by Reuters.

Instead, Trump said, he would stay with his new platform Truth Social, developed by his Trump Media & Technology Group – where, of course, his posts and engagement draw money for him, rather than Musk.

He said Truth Social was doing has better user engagement than Twitter and was doing “phenomenally well”, and he added that Twitter’s problems included bots and fake accounts.

He said the problems it faced were “incredible”.

Musk said yesterday he would be reinstating the former president’s account after putting the decision to a vote,

Trump’s Twitter account had 88million followers at the time of its suspension in January 2021. The new account had accumulated nearly 100,000 followers by late Saturday evening, although the account had disappeared again by Sunday morning.

There are plenty of fake Donald Trumps on the platform, although none with the blue tick which caused such confusion when Musk introduced a pay-to-play scheme last week and inspired thousands of people to impersonate public figures – a move he quickly reversed.