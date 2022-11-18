‘Doctor Who’: Millie Gibson To Star Opposite Ncuti Gatwa As The Companion

Millie Gibson (Coronation Street) has joined the cast of Doctor Who as Ruby Sunday, the new doctor’s (Ncuti Gatwa) companion. She will make her debut alongside the 15th Doctor over the festive season in 2023, according to the BBC.

“Whilst still being in total disbelief, I am beyond honored to be cast as the Doctor’s companion. It is a gift of a role, and a dream come true, and I will do everything to try and fill the boots the fellow companions have traveled in before me. And what better way to do that than being by the fabulous Ncuti Gatwa’s side, I just can’t wait to get started,” she said in a statement.

Added her new co-star Gatwa, “Millie just is the companion. She is full of talent, strength, she has a cheeky sparkle in her eye and is sharp as a razor. From the moment she walked into the room she captured all of our attention with her effervescence and then solidified that attention with the sheer torque of her talent. This adventure is going to be so wild and so fun, I cannot WAIT to sail the universe with Millie!”

Series showrunner Russell T. Davies calls Gibson a “star” as he sets a new cast for the next generation—as well as the legions of devoted Doctor Who fans who will watch the new iteration.

“It’s the great honor of my job to find the next generation of talent, and Millie shines like a star already. She’s brilliant, dynamic, clever, and a wonderful actor,” he said. “As a Coronation Street fan, I’ve seen Millie survive chases, guns, and sieges, but that’s nothing compared to what lies ahead for Ruby Sunday.”

It was recently announced that Doctor Who is teleporting to Disney+ outside the UK and Ireland. In October, the BBC and Disney Branded Television said they intend to take the already well-established franchise to even greater heights. New episodes of the series, starring Gatwa in the title role, will debut on the BBC and Disney+ in late 2023. In the U.S., the show — which originated in 1963 — had aired in recent years on BBC America. (HBO Max also has past seasons.)