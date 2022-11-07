Disney World, Universal Studios Orlando Under State Of Emergency Due To Subtropical Storm Nicole

A little more than a month after Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort were forced to close by Hurricane Ian, the Florida resorts have again been placed under a state of emergency due to the threat of wind and rain from what is currently Subtropical Storm Nicole. Hurricane watches are in effect for the state’s Atlantic Coast from Hallandale Beach, north of Miami, to just above of Daytona Beach, and inland to Lake Okeechobee, per the National Hurricane Center.

Governor Ron DeSantis announced a state of emergency this afternoon in 34 of the state’s 67 counties, including Lake, Orange, Oscoloa and Seminole, which are adjacent to, or contain portions of, the Disney and Universal resorts. As a result, Orlando is under a Tropical Storm Watch, according to the National Weather Service in nearby Melbourne.

The Orlando area faces an elevated risk of moderate flooding rainfall, with one projection seeing precipitation from the storm at over 4 inches. Nearby Seminole County may get up to 7 inches. There is also an elevated risk of tropical storm force winds (from 35-57 mph) and tornadoes hitting the Orlando area, per the NWS.

Hurricane Ian, which was at least a Category 2 storm when it blew across Orlando, threw debris across Walt Disney World, flooded parts of the Universal Resort and damaged its Jurassic Park attraction.

Deadline has reached out to Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort and will add any comment received. Neither park has any note about the potential impacts of the storm on its web site, and both are still selling tickets for this Thursday, when Nicole is expected to blow through the area. Universal’s annual Holiday celebration is due to begin on Saturday.

On the drought-parched West Coast, coincidentally, Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia will

be closed today due to heavy rain. Park officials say tickets for today will be valid on any other regular day of operation through the end of the year.