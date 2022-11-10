Disney World Begins Reopening After Tropical Storm Nicole Dumps 5 Inches Of Rain On Orlando

While over 60 thousand residents were without power in surrounding Lake and Orange counties this morning, Walt Disney World Resort was left relatively unscathed by the passing of Tropical Storm Nicole overnight. The system dropped 4-5 inches of rain on Orlando, portions of which were flooded six weeks ago by Hurricane Ian. The resort’s theme parks were closed yesterday due to Nicole.

Disney Parks posted a statement to Twitter which read in part, “Cast Member crews have assessed the impact of the tropical storm this morning, which has left minimal debris in the area and caused no power outages on Walt Disney World Resort Property.”

As a result, the resort’s theme parks began reopening at noon via “a phased approach.” Today’s schedule for the resort’s four parks is as follows: