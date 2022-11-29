Dev Patel Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Award-winning actor Dev Patel (The Green Knight) has signed with CAA for representation.

Patel found his breakout big-screen role in Danny Boyle’s 2008 drama Slumdog Millionaire, which won eight Academy Awards including Best Picture. The actor notched his first Oscar and Golden Globe nominations and won a BAFTA Award in 2017 for his starring turn opposite Nicole Kidman in Garth Davis’ Lion, and scored his first Emmy nom three years later for a guest part on Prime Video’s Modern Love.

Other notable credits for the actor include Hotel Mumbai, which he exec produced; David Lowery’s The Green Knight for A24; John Madden’s acclaimed dramedy The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel; Aaron Sorkin’s Emmy-winning HBO drama series The Newsroom; and Armando Iannucci’s The Personal History of David Copperfield, for which he garnered his second Golden Globe nomination.

Patel will next make his feature directorial debut with the Netflix action-thriller Monkey Man — also producing and starring in the pic, which he wrote. Also coming up for the actor is Wes Anderson’s The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar for Netflix, which has him starring opposite Ralph Fiennes, Ben Kingsley, and Benedict Cumberbatch.

Patel launched his production company, Minor Realm — with a mission to explore and develop the creative landscape of underrepresented voices and talent — in 2021. He currently has a first-look deal with Shivani Rawat’s production and finance venture, ShivHans Pictures.

Patel continues to be represented by Curtis Brown in the UK; Stephanie Comer at Magnolia Entertainment; Jamie Feldman at Lichter, Grossman, Nichols; and Shelter PR.