Deniese Davis And Reform Media Group Ink Development Deal With Tyler Perry Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Deniese Davis and her Reform Media Group banner have entered into a development deal with Tyler Perry Studios. The pact covers TV, unscripted, and first-look feature film projects with the aim of bringing more diverse storytelling across both television and film. In addition to the deal announcement, Reform also announced Monday that it has hired Melora Rivera as a producer.

“I could not be more excited to be joining forces with Deniese Davis and usher in a new era at Tyler Perry Studios, where we invite creatives to have the freedom to tell the kind of stories that they truly believe in,” Perry said.

It is rare for Tyler Perry Studios to enter into deals with other creators/writers/producers. Perry has one other deal with former Lionsgate executive Tim Palen. The two teamed to create Peachtree & Vine Productions, a non-exclusive joint venture focusing on film, television, and digital scripted and non-scripted content.

Three-time Emmy nominee Davis began her career producing music videos, short films, and digital content, which included Issa Rae’s acclaimed web series The Mis-Adventures of Awkward Black Girl. She went on to serve as co-executive producer of Rae’s HBO comedy series Insecure. Other recent credits include two other HBO comedy series. She served as a producer on A Black Lady Sketch Show and executive producer for Rap Sh!t.

Davis is also the co-founder of ColorCreative, a management company dedicated to supporting diverse creators. She launched Reform Media Group in 2020 as a means to produce socially and culturally relevant television and film content. The company focuses on amplifying marginalized voices across the entertainment industry.

Davis is repped by CAA and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman. Perry is repped by WME and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.

