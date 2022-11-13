Catherine Cortez Masto Projected To Win Nevada Senate Seat; Democrats Retain Control Of Upper Chamber

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) was projected to win reelection over Adam Laxalt in Nevada’s U.S. Senate race, assuring Democratic control of the Senate.

The latest vote tallies were enough for networks to call the race for Cortez Masto, who trailed until final mail-in ballots were counted in more populous counties like Clark and Washoe.

Coupled with the reelection of Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) in the Arizona Senate race, Cortez Masto’s razor-thin victory gives Democrats a sense of relief, assuring that they will have at least 50 seats. Had they lost the race, it would have meant that the Dec. 6 runoff in Georgia between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and Republican Herschel Walker would have determined who controls the chamber. Now, if Democrats lose that seat, they will still have control of the 50-50 Senate, as Vice President Kamala Harris will break a tie vote.

Like Kelly’s race, Cortez Masto’s reelection bid was targeted by Republicans as a key pickup opportunity this cycle. But it was apparent on Tuesday that the GOP’s hopes of a “red wave” were dashed, as Democrats held their own in defending seats in the House and winning the most closely watched contest of the cycle, when John Fetterman beat Republican Mehmet Oz.

Republicans still have a good chance of winning control of the House, but it will be a very slim majority, with races in California and other states still too early or too close to call.