Deluxe Acquires Post Haste Digital, A Specialist In English-Language Dubbing

EXCLUSIVE: Continuing its recent run of M&A deals, Deluxe has acquired Post Haste Digital, a specialist in English-language dubbing.

The transaction, which is valued in the multiple-seven-figure range, is the eighth acquisition by Deluxe since the media services provider was acquired by Tom Gores’ Platinum Equity in 2020. Deluxe in recent years has zeroed in on cloud-based localization and distribution, leaning into the rise of streaming.

Founded in 2003, Post Haste Digital handles English dubbing, audio and video mastering and servicing for clients including Netflix, Disney, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Warner Bros Discovery and Amazon. Post Haste has been a major participant in the boom in English-language dubbing, handling more than 50 episodic series including Lupin, Fauda, El Presidente: Jogo de Corupcion and Kiss Sixth Sense. The company is part of Netflix’s Post Partner Program for audio localization and is Dolby-Vision and Atmos certified.

Chris Reynolds, Deluxe’s EVP and GM of Worldwide Localization and Fulfillment, told Deadline in an interview that subscribers in global territories “want a blend” of major Hollywood and local-language fare. “That’s critical to getting subscribers in a given country.” Despite uncertainty about the long-term outlook for the theatrical movie business, long an anchor for Deluxe’s, Reynolds said studios “studios are making tough choices emphasizing quality over quantity, and that plays into our strategy.”

After Netflix planted a flag in local-language production several years ago, rivals like Apple, Prime Video, Disney and others have followed suit. The acquisition expands Deluxe’s footprint in North America. The company currently has dubbing studios in LA, Paris, Madrid, Barcelona and Hamburg. Post Haste has three operating facilities in LA and Burbank featuring five dedicated English dubbing recording rooms, a theatrical mixing stage, three near-field mixing stages, six audio editing suites, three QC suites and two video editing suites.



“This acquisition enables us to expand our capacity to support our customers’ content and

localization strategies with an established, highly talented team,” Reynolds said in the official announcement of the deal.

Post Haste founder and CEO Allan Falk said Deluxe’s resources will enable his company to “provide an expanded service offering to our clients and increase capacity while maintaining quality expectations. I truly feel that this acquisition will have a positive impact in our industry.”