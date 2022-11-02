‘Deadpool’s Brianna Hildebrand Signs With APA

EXCLUSIVE: Actress Brianna Hildebrand (Deadpool) has signed with APA for representation.

Hildebrand is best known for starring alongside Ryan Reynolds in both 2016’s Deadpool and 2018’s Deadpool 2 for 20th and Marvel. In the beloved comic book films which collectively grossed over $1.5 billion worldwide, the actress plays Negasonic Teenage Warhead, a mutant with the ability to emit explosive bursts from her person.

Hildebrand also starred alongside John Cena, Keegan-Michael Key, John Leguizamo and others in the family comedy Playing with Fire, which Andy Fickman directed for Paramount. Additional credits on the film side include the indie features Tragedy Girls and First Girl I Loved.

Hildebrand’s television credits include Trinkets for Netflix, The Exorcist for Fox and the final season of Lucifer for Netflix. The thesp continues to be represented by Luber Roklin Entertainment and Brecheen Feldman Breimer.