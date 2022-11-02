‘Dead To Me’: Christina Applegate And Linda Cardellini Dodge The FBI In Season 3 Trailer

Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini have already been through the ringer in Netflix‘s comedy series Dead to Me, and viewers should expect nothing less from the third and final season.

In a new trailer released Wednesday, Applegate’s Jen wakes up in the hospital after she and Cardellini’s Judy were involved in a hit and run at the end of Season 2.

Almost immediately, they’re both forced to confront the fact that they’re covering up Steve’s (James Marsden) murder as the FBI take over the case from local authorities. As Jen’s son puts it, “Steve Wood is dead, and you look guilty as f—.”

But, if they have to become outlaws, at least they’ll be doing it together.

The final season of Dead to Me promises “shocking twists, unexpected turns, and the kind of laughter you can only share with your best friend,” according to Netflix. Watch the entire trailer below.

At the end of the second season, Jen and Judy are struck in a car crash by a drunk Ben, one of the two characters played by James Marsden. They wake up, both injured but alive, after a series of confessions, murders and financial bonanzas.

In Season 3, the dynamic duo return, ready to risk their lives one last time for a friendship that’s above the law. In the aftermath of yet another hit and run, both women receive shocking news. When the FBI takes over Steve’s murder case, Jen is confronted with the dire consequences of taking a life, and Detective Perez (Diana Maria Riva) struggles to cover up her own complicity.

Meanwhile, Judy faces her own existential crisis when her life is threatened by an unexpected force from her past and Ben wrestles with his darkest demons. This season, no one’s future is guaranteed. Will Jen and Judy get away with their lives? And can they save each other?

Dead to Me is returning to Netflix on November 17, more than two years after Season 2 premiered on the streamer. The second season of the Liz Feldman-created series debuted in May 2020 and was renewed for its third and final run in July 2020. The pandemic delayed its return.

Feldman executive produces with Jessica Elbaum and Will Ferrell for Gloria Sanchez Prods., Christie Smith, Applegate and Adam McKay. Cardellini serves as co-executive producer.