‘Dead Boy Detectives’: David Iacono To Play David The Demon In HBO Max Series

EXCLUSIVE: David Iacono (The Flight Attendant, The Summer I Turned Pretty) has been tapped for a key recurring role opposite George Rexstrew, Jayden Revri and Kassius Nelson in Dead Boy Detectives, HBO Max’s upcoming drama series based on the DC Comics characters created by Neil Gaiman. The series hails from The Flight Attendant’s Steve Yockey, Doom Patrol’s Jeremy Carver, Berlanti Productions, and Warner Bros. Television.

The eight-part series is described as a fresh take on a ghost story that explores loss, grief, and death through the lens of Edwin Payne (Rexstrew) and Charles Rowland (Revri), two dead British teenagers, and their very alive friend, Crystal Palace (Nelson). So, it’s a lot like a vintage detective series — only darker and on acid.

Iacono will play David the Demon, a powerful and threatening demon who torments Crystal and the Dead Boys.

Additional series stars include Briana Cuoco as Jenny the Butcher, Ruth Connell as the Night Nurse, Yuyu Kitamura as Niko, and Jenn Lyon as Esther. Michael Beach, Joshua Colley and Lindsey Gort recur.

Yockey wrote the pilot episode and serves as showrunner, with Beth Schwartz as co-showrunner. Yockey, Schwartz, Jeremy Carver, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Leigh London Redman are executive producers on the series. Lee Toland Krieger directed the pilot.

The role reunites Iacono with Yockey, with whom he worked on HBO’s The Flight Attendant, reprising his role as Eli Briscoe in Season 2. He most recently wrapped production on season two of Amazon’s YA coming of age series The Summer I Turned Pretty, reprising his fan-favorite role of Cam. He also was recently seen reprising his role of Faust Aquino on the third season of Showtime’s City On A Hill. He’ll next be seen in a starring role in Tubi and Village Roadshow’s upcoming noir thriller Cinnamon, alongside Damon Wayans, Hailey Kilgore, and Jeremie Harris. Iacono is repped by Take 3 Talent Agency.