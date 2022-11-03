David Letterman Interviews Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy In Kyiv On Netflix’s ‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction’

David Letterman has sat down with another President for the latest installment of Netflix’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.

The late-night legend has interviewed Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for a standalone episode of the show.

The former Late Show host traveled to Kyiv to interview Zelenskyy, who has spent the last eight months fighting a war against Russia, which invaded his country in February.

The episode is set to premiere later this year.

Letterman previously sat down with President Barack Obama for the show, which has run for four seasons and 22 episodes. Other guests have included Jay-Z, Lizzo, Malala and Billie Eilish.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman is produced by Jax Media and Worldwide Pants, Inc.