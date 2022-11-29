David Corenswet To Star In FX Pilot ‘The Answers’ From Kit Steinkellner, Danny Strong & Darren Aronofsky

EXCLUSIVE: David Corenswet has been tapped as the male lead in hourlong pilot The Answers, FX’s adaptation of Catherine Lacey’s novel, from Sorry for Your Loss creator Kit Steinkellner, Dopesick creator Danny Strong, Requiem for a Dream director Darren Aronofsky and 20th Television. Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

The story, which has drawn comparisons to The Handmaid’s Tale, is set in the near future, where a heartbroken young woman, Mary, joins an enigmatic experiment that promises to hack love, but after moving into an idyllic, secluded location with her fellow female participants, she and the other women start questioning what’s really happening in the experiment, and why they’ve all been tasked with dating the same mysterious man, Christopher Skye (Corenswet).

Christopher Skye, a movie star, is a man of contradictions. When we first meet him, we are so taken with his talent, charisma, and raw power, we absolutely believe he is one of the world’s most eligible bachelors. However, the more we get to know Christopher, the more we see his wild neuroses and his deep despair. This is a man who, on the surface, has everything, but underneath feels empty.

Steinkellner wrote the pilot and exec produces. Strong and Aronofsky executive produce with Mandy Safavi with Danny Strong Productions and Ari Handel and Elizabeth Gesas with Aronofsky’s Protozoa Pictures. Gillian Robespierre will direct and executive produce the pilot. 20th Television is the studio.

Corenswet, whose breakout role came in Ryan Murphy’s The Politician, recently wrapped the Apple TV+ limited series The Lady In The Lake, opposite Natalie Portman. He can currently be seen starring alongside Mia Goth and Matthew Sunderland in Pearl, Ti West’s prequel to his slasher film, X. Corenswet, who recently starred in the Netflix romantic comedy Look Both Ways and appeared in HBO miniseries We Own This City, is repped by CAA, Untitled Entertainment and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.