World Cup: UK TV Host Vows To Shred £10,000 In Livestream If David Beckham Doesn’t Pull Out Of Qatar Deal

As controversy continues to swirl around World Cup hosts Qatar, and with the tournament due to begin next Sunday, British comedian Joe Lycett has said he will give £10,000 to charities that support gay people in football if David Beckham pulls out of a reported £10 million deal to act as an ambassador for the event. If Beckham does not, Lycett said he would put the money through a shredder and livestream himself doing so ahead of the opening ceremony.

Qatar’s record on human rights and gender and LGBTQ+ equality has been in the spotlight in the run-up to the World Cup. Homosexuality is illegal in the Gulf state and LGBTQ+ campaigning is outlawed.

In a video posted over the weekend, Lycett — whose credits include Channel 4’s Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back and Travel Man — addressed Beckham, calling the former England captain, “a gay icon,” and said, “You have always talked about the power of football as a force for good… So with that in mind I’m giving you a choice. If you end your relationship with Qatar I will donate ten grand of my own money… to charities that support queer people in football.”

However, he added, “If you do not, I will throw the money into a shredder at midday next Sunday, just before the opening ceremony of the World Cup and stream it… Not just the money, but also your status as gay icon will be shredded.”

Watch the full video here:

The England national team’s largest LGBTQ+ supporters’ group, Three Lions Pride, recently expressed disappointment over Beckham’s relationship with Qatar.

A spokesperson for Beckham previously told UK press, “David has been visiting Qatar regularly for over a decade and went on to play for (Qatar-owned) PSG – so he has seen the passion for football in the country and the long-term commitment that’s been made to hosting the World Cup and delivering a lasting legacy for the region.”

