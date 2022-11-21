Comedian Joe Lycett Sets Record Straight About David Beckham Shredded Money Stunt

Joe Lycett, the British broadcaster and comedian, has revealed the £10,000 ($11,800) he shredded in protest of David Beckham’s £150M ambassador role at the Qatari World Cup was not real cash.

In a video posted in the last hour, Lycett confirmed what plenty of people had suspected — that he had already donated the money to LGBTQ+ charities.

The episode centers on Beckham’s lucrative 10-year contract with Qatar, whose laws make homosexuality illegal. Beckham has long been considered a gay rights supporter but his reputation has been hit hard by his association with the World Cup hosts.

“I told you I was going to destroy £10,000 if you didn’t end your relationship with Qatar before the first day of the World Cup and then when you didn’t end your relationship or even respond in any way, I streamed myself dropping £10,000 into a shredder. Or did I? I haven’t quite told you the whole truth,” said Lycett.

“Because the truth is that money went into the shredder was real but the money that came out was fake. I would never destroy real money.”

The money had already been donated to LGBTQ+ charities before he even first challenged Beckham on his relationship with Qatari authorities, said Lycett, adding he never expected the football superstar to respond but had made “an empty threat designed to get people talking.”

“In many ways, it was like your deal with Qatar, David: total bulls**t from the start,” he said.

Lycett then shredded a copy of Attitude magazine with Beckham on the front cover.

In the past few days, Beckham has broken his silence on his work with Qatar, calling the Qatar World Cup a “platform for progress” in a pre-recorded message for a youth festival held by the tournament’s Supreme Committee.

“Qatar dreamed of bringing the World Cup to a place that it had never been before, but that it wouldn’t be enough just to achieve things on the pitch,” said the former England captain and LA Galaxy star.