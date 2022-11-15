Danny Masterson Rape Trial: Prosecution In Closing Argument Says Actor “Doesn’t Care” If Alleged Victims “Said No”; Scientology Again Invoked In Cover-Up

Danny Masterson is a “defendant for whom no never meant no,” said Deputy LA County District Attorney Reinhold Mueller today in his closing argument in the former That ‘70s Show star’s rape trial. “If you were incapacitated in his bed, he would rape you,” the prosecutor said in a downtown LA courtroom Tuesday of the alleged incidents at Masterson’s Hollywood Hills home in the early years of the 21st century.

“If you were in a relationship with him for any period of time he would control you,” Mueller added of Masterson, who sat nearby with his defense team with an impassive look on his face. “He believed he was entitled to have sex with you anytime he wanted, and if you said no, he doesn’t care,” Mueller went on to say, with images up on the screen next to him of one-time Masterson girlfriend Jane Doe #3 and the two other Jane Does at the core of the criminal case.

Masterson is charged with three counts of forcible rape, and faces up to 45 years in state prison if found guilty by the jury.

“We are all accountable for our actions,” Mueller stated as he fervently and sometimes vividly laid out the parameters of consent in a relatively fast-paced presentation. “Having consent in the past doesn’t mean you get to do it in the future,” he noted. “Just because someone may not say the word no, that’s not a green light to go ahead.”

“This is not black and white, everybody processes this differently,” Mueller said of the perspectives that the trio of Jane Does in this matter had on what allegedly occurred to them, the context, their and Masterson’s membership in the Church of Scientology, and the time it took them to go to law enforcement. “It’s complicated …you don’t want to be a victim and you don’t want to call him a rapist, despite the fact he is.”

“There’s going to be inconsistencies, but the major stuff was consistent,” the Deputy D.A. declared, aiming to blunt one of the defense’s primary stabs at the Jane Does’ testimony. Walking a thin line delineated by Judge Charlaine Olmedo earlier in the trial, Mueller made repeated mention of the role Scientology officials and church policy had in trying to keep the alleged rapes from being reported to the LAPD.

After almost a month of testimony from the Jane Does, acquaintances, LAPD offices, and experts, Mueller began to go over each assault in varying degrees of detail to remind the jury of what the charges are based on. The Deputy D.A. did not remind the jury of what Masterson said on the stand, because on November 14, the actor told the court that he had decided not to testify in his own defense.

“You are not allowed to call it a rape, you are not allowed to go to the police …you will be declared a suppressive person,” Mueller said of what Jane Doe #1 told the court she was instructed by Scientology Ethics Officer Julian Schwartz in mid-2003 and the excommunication she faced. Before the morning break, Mueller also went over the anger that Church officials had at Jane Doe #1/JB eventually going to the police in 2004, and the NDA and $400,000 settlement reached later that year. Mueller went on to state a similar “this is not a rape” pronouncement that Scientology officials told Jane Doe #3 as they told her “this is your fault.”

Jane Doe #3/CB was also allegedly told “if she didn’t follow the rules, she would be declared a suppressive person.”

Masterson was first arrested in 2020 and free ever since on just over a $3 million bail. The actor, who was quickly fired from Netflix’s comedy The Ranch at the end of 2017 as claims became known, always has denied he ever nonconsensual sex between 2001 and 2003 with the alleged victims or anyone else.

Three Jane Does took the stand in the trial, as did a fourth alleged victim last week. Unlike Danny Masterson and the trio of Jane Does in the case, Jane Doe #4 was not, nor has ever been a Scientologist. That is significant, for the role the church has played in the trial and accusations that the prosecution were trying to make Scientology a de facto defendant. Ex-Scientologist Lisa Marie Presley was on the prosecution witness list at one point, but Deputy DA Reinhold Mueller chose on November 9 not to call her after Judge Olemdo placed strict limitations on how far of her possible testimony could go.

In addition to the criminal case, there also is a currently paused civil case that the three alleged victims in Masterson rape trial and others filed in 2019 against Scientology and Masterson. The suit claims that after going to the LAPD with their allegations against Masterson, the ex-Scientology plaintiffs have been stalked, intimidated, harassed, stalked and even allegedly saw some of their pets killed by the church and church affiliates.

Last month, the Supreme Court last month denied Scientology’s petition to take up the case after a California appellate court earlier this year ruled that the ex-church members had a First Amendment right to not be held to the stipulations of a religious organizations once they have left. Presently, the matter is stayed until late December, when the criminal case is expected to be concluded.

After a slightly late start due to a delayed juror, today’s hearing saw a jam-packed and mainly unmasked courtroom with the benches filled with Masterson supporters and friends. Before going into the heart of his closing argument, Mueller spent a little bit of time explaining how the process would work, how “the people have the burden of proof” in such a criminal case. The prosecutor also made a point of thanking the jury for their service, and thanking them for the “three victims in this case were forcibly rape by this defendant, Danny Masterson.”

The D.A’s office present their closing argument first, followed by the Phillip Cohen-led defense and then will another presentation by the prosecution if they chose. Overall, with the Harvey Weinstein LA rape trial taking place just down the hall at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center, the closing arguments are expected to last all of today and perhaps into Wednesday, I hear.